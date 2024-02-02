Hurston Waldrep, Ignacio Alvarez among list of Braves’ spring training invitees

Prospects Hurston Waldrep and Ignacio Alvarez are among a list of 23 players that will take part in big league camp with the Atlanta Braves. The group also includes veteran reliever Ken Giles, who has appeared in a total of nine games since the 2020 season. Giles reportedly signed a minors deal and will make $1.75 million if he earns a spot on the major league roster.

Waldrep is clearly the biggest name on the list and will be watched heavily during the spring. Left-hander Hayden Harris is also coming to camp and was ranked 29th in Battery Power’s preseason prospect list.

This will be Drake Baldwin’s first stint during big league camp. Chadwick Tromp was outrighted off the 40-man roster during the offseason, but re-signed on a minor league deal.

In addition to Alvarez, the infield group is an interesting mix of players that have some big league experience. Atlanta acquired David Fletcher from the Angels in largely a cash swap and quickly dropped him from the 40-man. He will be competing for one of the team’s final bench spots this spring. Leury Garcia, Andrew Velazquez and Luke Williams all have big league experience. Luke Waddell is another name to keep an eye on as a potential utility man down the road.

Jordan Luplow will spend the second straight spring with the Braves. He signed a major league contract prior to the 2023 season, but didn’t make the team and was later lost on waivers. He is back on a minor league deal this time around after spending last season with the Blue Jays and Twins. Eli White created some buzz with his play last spring and saw action in six games with the Braves in 2023 before a shoulder injury ended his season.