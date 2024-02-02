Braves land 26th in Baseball America Farm System Rankings

Another day and another prospect list, and this time it is Baseball America going through their rankings of every major league organization’s minor league system as a whole. The Atlanta Braves have been notably low in these rankings over the past few years given how quickly they have graduated top prospects, and this year is no exception as they rank 26th. Atlanta still holds a strength with their pitching, especially two top 50 prospects in AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep, but lack the depth to be a top half farm system.

The notable point that both Baseball America and followers of the system have made is the lack of impact position player depth. The Braves have made splashes in the international market such as Luis Guanipa and Jose Perdomo that have built out the overall depth, but they lack any piece that seems ready to contribute to a winning roster in short order. These players may ultimately be responsible for the rise of the system back to better standing, but they are so far away that they aren’t ready for top 100 consideration.

Overall this does represent an improvement for Atlanta, who ranked dead last in these rankings last season, but with Smith-Shawver likely to graduate this season they will need more players to emerge in order to maintain even this ranking.