Battery Power TV: MVP candidates Matt Olson and Austin Riley lead Atlanta Braves’ powerful infield

The Atlanta Braves powerful offense boasts several players who could win the Most Valuable Player award in a given season. Two of those are on the corners in the Atlanta infield.

Matt Olson set a franchise home run record while Austin Riley continued to establish himself as the top third baseman in the game. Add in the production and value of Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia up the middle to the performance of catching duo Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud and you have plenty of reasons why the Braves could provide an encore to their historic 2023 campaign.

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis break down both the infield and catchers in Part 3 of our 2024 Braves positional preview series. Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to the channel.