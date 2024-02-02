Kevin Pillar signs minor league deal with White Sox

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar is headed to the Chicago White Sox according to a report by MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams. Pillar is going to Spring Training on a minor league deal, but will make $3 million if he makes the major league club. That is the exact same deal that Pillar signed with Atlanta prior to the 2023 season.

Source: #WhiteSox are signing veteran OF Kevin Pillar to a minor league deal. He’ll earn $3MM if he makes the big league roster. Pillar hit .228/.248/.416 with 9 HR in 208 PAs with #Braves last year. RH bat. Not the plus-plus CF he once was but still rated well in corners in ‘23. — Steve Adams (@Adams_Steve) February 3, 2024

Pillar turned 35 in January. He earned his way onto the Braves’ roster for Opening Day last season and appeared in 81 games while hitting .228/.248/.416 with nine home runs and a 71 wRC+. Most of Pillar’s playing time came as the right-handed complement to Eddie Rosario in left field.

Pillar was lauded for being a great teammate during his lone season in Atlanta. Austin Riley discussed Pillar’s impact off the field during last weekend’s Braves Fest.

“KP is one of those guys that understood his role,” Riley said. “He knew he wasn’t going to be playing every day. I think that goes a long way in itself. Coming off the bench, I did it in 2019. I say it’s one of the hardest things to do. He did it very well. Great clubhouse guy, understood the game. He’s been around a lot. I got to be a big fan of KP.”