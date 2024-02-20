2024 MLB Season Preview: San Fransisco Giants

It wasn’t that long ago the San Fransisco Giants were going neck and neck with Los Angeles Dodgers every night for the best record in baseball, a race that ended in them stunning the world winning by 107 games, and taking the NL West crown. That was 2021. The Atlanta Braves had the last laugh that year, winning the World Series. Since then, the Giants have fallen on much harder times, and have essentially been removed entirely from the top of their division.

2022 failed to be anything of note after their awesome 2021. They finished the season 81-81 and 30 games back of the Dodgers in the standings. Their combination of platoon-driven lineups and reliever-heavy pitching staffs have the short-term advantage of matchup optimization but the long-term disadvantage of not enough dependable players. Depth inevitably becomes a problem, and losses follow. There’s also a secondary effect that’s made the rounds, where the bits-and-pieces approach makes for a less-engaging experience for fans and maybe even for players, and while it’s hard to confirm that, it’s not hard to confirm that the Giants have seriously disappointed in each of the last two seasons.

San Francisco Giants

2023 Record: 79-83
AL West Rank: 4th
SB Nation Team Site: McCovey Chronicles

Where were they in 2023?

In 2023, the problems looked exactly the same as 2022. After being left at the altar multiple times in the offseason by the biggest stars in the game (Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa), San Francisco came into the season with the same dearth of impact players that had plagued the club the previous year. The hope was Logan Webb and Alex Cobb could hold down the rotation while incoming bounceback candidates Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto could ignite the offense.

Webb and Cobb did what they could for the rotation. Webb had one of the best pitching seasons of 2023, with 4.9 fWAR in 216 innings, and a 67 xFIP- that he underperformed. Cobb had a very nice 80 xFIP- that will perhaps go little-noticed due to some BABIP, sequencing, and HR/FB issues. But the Giants starters after that, struggled to consistently put anything together. Sean Manaea and Anthony DeSclafani contributed as much as anyone else but threw just over 200 innings between the two of them, and the latter mostly worked in a bulk capacity anyway. The Giants did boast one of the best team bullpens in 2023, but again, with only two dependable starters, their bullpen was used and abused all season. San Francisco had the only bullpen in baseball to throw over 700 innings in 2023, which a tough recipe for success. Manaea, old friends Alex Wood and Tristan Beck, and Jakob Junis all pitched in a by-the-numbers bulk role for much of the year, but only Manaea really shone in that capacity. In the end, the Giants just managed a mediocre pitching staff with extra steps, despite the wild success of Webb and elite reliever Camilo Doval.

As rough as the rotation concerns were in 2023, offensively things were even worse. Their two big pick-ups, Conforto and Haniger, both struggled to stay healthy and productive. Conforto had an okay offensive year but more or less just repeated his below-average, pre-injury 2021; Haniger had a nightmarish season with a huge xwOBA underperformance and finished below replacement level. As a team, the Giants produced a 93 wRC+, a bottom 10 number in baseball in 2023. It’s always going to be a tough park for offense (and wRC+ is park-adjusted, anyway), but when the Giants actually spend money on offensive talent, they need a strong return on their investment. Instead, their position player corps was led by Thairo Estrada and Patrick Bailey. Though it was a strong defensive team, again, their roster basically amounted to mediocrity with extra steps. The Giants finished 2023 with a 79-83 regular season record and missed the playoffs, whiffing on their preseason projections by about 4-5 wins for the second straight year.

It’s also perhaps worth noting that while the Giants ended up with a disappointing season, there was a chance for them to make it all work that just didn’t transpire. They reeled off a 10-game winning streak in mid-June after a 17-12 May, and after winning their first three games in August, had the NL’s third-best record while sitting just 2.5 games back of the Dodgers. But then they went into a tailspin, winning just five of their next 19 games, and then going 9-19 to end the year. Even as late as September 14, they were just a half-game out of a playoff spot in a crowded NL field, but won just four more games for the rest of the year.

What did they do in the offseason?

It’s been a somewhat quiet offseason in San Francisco. Their winter can be summed up with three medium-size moves. They signed 25-year-old outfielder Jung Hoo Lee out of Japan to a six-year, $113 million contract, they traded Mitch Haniger and Anthony DeSclafani to Seattle for SP Robbie Ray, and they signed reliever Jordan Hicks to a four-year, $44 million contract. The plan for Jung appears to be to play everyday, Ray is out with Tommy John Surgery until mid-season, and Hicks will be given a chance to start the year in the rotation rather than starting in the bullpen, where he’s pitched for nearly all of his career appearances apart from a brief trial period in 2022. They also recently signed DH Jorge Soler to a 3 year/$42M contract to sit in the middle of their order. Braves’ fans know Soler well, and while he has his flaws, when he’s going right he can be a monster run producer.

But, that’s really the extent of their off-season. The Giants are certainly a team who could use the boom of signing a couple of the bigger names still on the market. Their offseason additions would look way better if they could add the names Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell to the transaction log. Without them, this looks a lot like the .500ish teams from 2023 and 2022, just with the deck chairs rearranged a bit.

Some might say that the biggest move the club made over the winter came before the winter even began, as the team fired manager Gabe Kapler at the end of September and replaced him with Bob Melvin, who was previously the manager for the San Diego Padres. Kapler’s managerial style was always an acquired taste and San Francisco clearly acquired a taste for something new. There’s also a lens through which Kapler’s firing was mostly a way for President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi to save his job in the face of dissatisfied ownership; Kapler was shown the door while Zaidi, whose plan Kapler largely implemented, received a three-year extension immediately afterwards.

As the calendar flips from the winter portion of the off-season to the Spring Training portion, the Giants are definitely a team to watch for a last gasp of activity on the free agent market, especially with the bigger names still out there. They have holes in both their lineup and rotation, they have money to spend, and a clear gap they need to make up between themselves and the top of their division. Even adding multiple players would not be surprising for them. Without it, they seem like a fourth place finish around .500; with them, they wouldn’t necessarily become division favorites or anything, but would be much-improved nonetheless.

Where are they hoping to go?

Just about every projection model sees San Francisco around an 81ish-win team as currently constructed, somewhere between third or fourth in the NL West. That matches what they've done the last two years and it matches the current outlook on their roster, which is solid but entirely unspectacular. They need more high-end talent on offense and likely at least one more plus starter, depending on what they get from Hicks in a rotation role.

The Dodgers are the class of the NL West, with the ungodly amount they spent this winter, and the ascendant Diamondbacks are considered to have the second best roster after a surprise World Series run and some additions this offseason. After that, it looks like the Giants and Padres will slug it out for the third and fourth, respectively, with the Rockies easily pulling up the rear.

The question for the Giants will be whether they’re okay with their current lot in life, or will they be looking to add talent and potentially move closer to competing at the top of the NL West. The Dodgers still have some injury concerns and the Diamondbacks are young and volatile. With one more big talent push late into the winter, the Giants could find themselves in contention if they desire to do so.

Braves 2023 head-to-head

The Braves went 4-2 against the Giants in 2023, taking two of three at Truist Park in mid-August and then again a week later at Oracle Park. In two starts against San Francisco, Spencer Strider allowed just four hits, one run and struck out 19 in 14 innings.

Atlanta won’t see San Francisco until July, when they come to Truist Park for a three-game series on July 2. They will then make the trip to Oracle Park for a four-game series starting on August 12.