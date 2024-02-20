This Day in Braves History: Andrelton Simmons signs 7-year extension with Atlanta

Braves Franchise History

1923 - Christy Mathewson leads a group that purchases the Boston Braves for a reported $300,000.

2001 - Andruw Jones is awarded an $8.2 million contract through arbitration breaking Mariano Rivera’s record for the highest single season salary in league history.

2014 - The Braves and shortstop Andrelton Simmons agree to a seven-year, $58 million contract extension.

2015 - Mike Minor wins his arbitration case and is awarded a $5.6 million salary for the upcoming season. The Braves submitted a salary offer of $5.1 million.

MLB History

1920 - The Chicago Cubs release Lee Magee after they learn that he has been betting against his team. Magee will later sue the Cubs for his salary of $4,500.

1929 - The Boston Red Sox announce that they will play Sunday games at Braves Field because Fenway Park is located too close to a church.

1943 - Cubs owner Philip Wrigley and Dodgers executive Branch Rickey draw up a charter for the “All-American Girls Softball League” which will later become the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league operated from 1943 until 1954 around the Chicago area.

1953 - August A. Busch purchases the St. Louis Cardinals from Fred Saigh for a reported 3.75 million.

1958 - The Los Angeles Coliseum Commission approves a two-year deal with the Dodgers to use the facility.

1963 - Willie Mays becomes the highest-paid player in baseball after agreeing to a $100,000 contract with the Giants.

1966 - The American League announces the hiring of Emmett Ashford who will become the first black umpire in major league history.

1980 - The Oakland Athletics sign Billy Martin to a two-year deal to become their new manager. Martin was fired by the Yankees four months earlier.

1984 - Pedro Guerrero becomes the highest paid player in Dodgers history when he agrees to a five-year, $7 million contract.

1997 - The Phillies sign outfielder Danny Tartabull who will break his foot on Opening Day and miss the remainder of the season before retiring.

2006 - Barry Bonds announces that he will retire at the end of the season.

2010 - Johnny Damon agrees to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

2012 - the A’s sign Manny Ramirez to a minor league deal ending his abbreviated retirement. Ramirez is still facing a 50-game suspension before Oakland can add him to their major league roster.

2018 - the Yankees acquire Brandon Drury from the Diamondbacks in exchange for prospects Nick Solak and Taylor Widener. Arizona then flipped Solak and pitcher Anthony Banda to the Rays in exchange for outfielder Steven Souza.

