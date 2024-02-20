Braves Roster Projection: A quick look at where things stand as spring camp begins

The Atlanta Braves will hold their first full squad workout on Tuesday and the Grapefruit League opener is set for Saturday. With that in mind, this is probably more of a roster guess at this point than an actual projection. Still, you have to start somewhere and we have a pretty good baseline of where things stand with only a few question marks that need to be answered.

Starting Pitchers (5): Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, Reynaldo Lopez

Others: Bryce Elder, Dylan Dodd, AJ Smith-Shawver, Darius Vines, Allan Winans

While Dylan Dodd, AJ Smith-Shawver, Darius Vines and Allan Winans all made starts in the majors last season, the fifth starter competition feels like a two-horse race between Reynaldo Lopez and Bryce Elder at the start of camp. Elder was an NL All-Star in 2023 and came up big for a rotation that was dealing with the loss of Max Fried and Kyle Wright. However, as the innings piled up, he slumped down the stretch and will have to win a rotation spot during the spring.

The Braves signed Lopez to a three-year deal and the thinking initially was that he would be another power arm out of the bullpen. Atlanta then announced its intention to stretch Lopez out as a starter and they have stuck with that line of thinking even after the addition of Chris Sale. If the Braves are going to give Lopez a look in the rotation, it makes more sense to do it at the start of the season where he can more easily be stretched out through spring games.

Another wrinkle to this situation is that Atlanta technically won’t need a fifth starter until the third time through the rotation due to a couple of early off days. There are still a lot of moving parts, but that is likely something to consider as well.

Bullpen (8): Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Daysbel Hernandez, Jackson Stephens

Others: Ray Kerr, Dylan Lee, Ken Giles*, Huascar Ynoa

A couple of things to mention first, Tyler Matzek mentioned Sunday that while he is hoping to be ready for Opening Day, the possibility exists that he starts the season on the injured list and continues to build up at Gwinnett. If he is ready to go, then he gets a spot. If not, then they would go with either Ray Kerr or Dylan Lee in my projection. Also worth noting that Lee underwent a shoulder procedure during the offseason and it isn’t known if he too might need more time to build up as well. If Elder ends up with the fifth starter spot, then Lopez would take one of the available spots in the bullpen.

The projection above includes three lefties in A.J. Minter, Aaron Bummer and Matzek. They could easily add a fourth and have someone like Daysbel Hernandez begin the season at Gwinnett. I’m not sold on Jackson Stephens making the club out of the spring, but he is out of options and keeping him initially would ensure that they hang onto all of their available options.

An X-factor here might be Ken Giles, who is in camp as a non-roster invitee. Injuries have limited Giles to just eight innings in the majors since the start of the 2020 season. He reportedly showed good velocity in a workout in front of interested teams during the offseason, but we will need to see what he looks like when the Grapefruit League schedule gets underway.

Huascar Ynoa is listed here because it isn’t yet clear what role the Braves will use him in. He could also figure into the picture in the rotation at some point.

Catchers (2): Travis d’Arnaud, Sean Murphy

Others: Chadwick Tromp*

The Braves are set at catcher with Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud. If an injury did occur, then Chadwick Tromp would likely be the next man up. Tromp re-signed on a minor league deal during the offseason and is in camp as a non-roster invitee.

Infielders (6): Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Luis Guillorme, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, David Fletcher*

Others: Luke Williams*

Probably the second biggest question that the Braves have this spring behind the fifth starter spot is how they will round out their bench. This is something that could continue to evolve as other teams start to pair down their rosters. Atlanta signed Luis Guillorme to a one-year, major league deal during the offseason so we will give him an edge for one of the bench spots to start the spring. The Braves acquired David Fletcher from the Angels in a move that was more about money than the players involved in the deal. Fletcher was outrighted off the 40-man roster, but is in camp as a non-roster player.

Fletcher’s ability to play shortstop lands him a bench spot in this first projection as Guillorme isn’t more than a short term stopgap option at this point in his career. Luke Williams spent some time on the active roster at the end of 2023 and is back in camp as well on a minor league deal.

Outfielders (4): Ronald Acuña Jr, Michael Harris, Jarred Kelenic, Eli White*

DH (1): Marcell Ozuna

Others: JP Martinez, Forrest Wall, Leury Garcia*, Jordan Luplow*

The Braves also have an outfield bench spot that is up for grabs as camp begins. Atlanta has two outfielders that are on the 40-man roster in JP Martinez and Forrest Wall that will be part of the competition. Martinez was acquired from the Rangers during the offseason while Wall saw some action late in the 2023 season and was included on the team’s roster for the Division Series. The problem is that both hit left-handed and while that might not matter, I have them on the outside looking in initially.

Eli White had a good showing during the spring in 2023 and saw some early action on the major league roster before a shoulder injury ended his season. I have him in the final bench spot here for a couple of reasons. One, he is a right-handed bat and has the ability to play center field. Being able to play center might not figure into the final equation as either Kelenic or Acuña could probably slide over in an emergency situation.

Jordan Luplow signed a major league deal with the club prior to the 2023 season, but was slowed by injury and failed to make the Opening Day roster. He was eventually claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays and ended the season with the Twins. He’s back in camp this spring on a minor league deal.

In terms of options, Wall, Martinez and White all have one remaining per FanGraphs. Luplow does not.