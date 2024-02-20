Braves News: Bally Sports Spring Training Schedule, Spencer Strider, More

Could one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball be getting a deeper arsenal of pitches?

That was the speculation on Monday when Spencer Strider went head-to-head with Austin Riley and Matt Olson in live batting practice at Spring Training:

Spencer Strider working on a new pitch? That was a highlight from #Braves camp on Monday. pic.twitter.com/niUBdDsYv3 — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 20, 2024

The thought is that Strider could have introduced a new curveball to his collection of pitches, or that he was experimenting with new versions of his slider. While it remains to what extend Strider may look to expand on his current level of stuff, if he has found another option to add to his already effective arsenal, it will be awesome to see what results could happen against opposing teams.

