Braves News: Bally Sports Spring Training Schedule, Spencer Strider, More

Could one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball be getting a deeper arsenal of pitches?
That was the speculation on Monday when Spencer Strider went head-to-head with Austin Riley and Matt Olson in live batting practice at Spring Training:
Spencer Strider working on a new pitch? That was a highlight from #Braves camp on Monday. pic.twitter.com/niUBdDsYv3— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 20, 2024
The thought is that Strider could have introduced a new curveball to his collection of pitches, or that he was experimenting with new versions of his slider. While it remains to what extend Strider may look to expand on his current level of stuff, if he has found another option to add to his already effective arsenal, it will be awesome to see what results could happen against opposing teams.
Braves News:
- Dave O’brien of the Athletic looked further into Strider’s outing on Monday.
- Bally Sports will televise eight Spring Training games for the Braves.
- Kris Willis offered some quick thoughts on every position player in camp.
- The Battery Power team preview series continued with the Colorado Rockies.
- Adam Maier and Owen Murphy stand out as Braves prospects that could emerge on Top 100 lists in the future.
- Fun story about how the Braves tried to turn a world renowned javelin thrower into a pitcher in the 90s.
MLB News:
- Reports suggest Blake Snell has an offer on the table from the Yankees.
- The Diamondbacks are continuing to seek an opportunity to upgrade Chase Field.
- First Baseman Dominic Smith agreed to a minor league deal with the Cubs.
- The Cubs also agreed to a minor league contract with David Peralta.
- Mike Trout is remaining loyal to the Angels and pushing for more significant talent to be added to the roster.
- Brandon Woodruff resigned with the Brewers.
Loading comments...