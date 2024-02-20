 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Bally Sports Spring Training Schedule, Spencer Strider, More

How to watch the Braves throughout Spring Training.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: OCT 12 NLDS - Braves at Phillies Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Could one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball be getting a deeper arsenal of pitches?

That was the speculation on Monday when Spencer Strider went head-to-head with Austin Riley and Matt Olson in live batting practice at Spring Training:

The thought is that Strider could have introduced a new curveball to his collection of pitches, or that he was experimenting with new versions of his slider. While it remains to what extend Strider may look to expand on his current level of stuff, if he has found another option to add to his already effective arsenal, it will be awesome to see what results could happen against opposing teams.

Braves News:

MLB News:

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power