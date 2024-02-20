Braves’ 3B prospect David McCabe recently underwent Tommy John surgery

Third base prospect David McCabe, Atlanta’s fourth round pick in 2022, underwent Tommy John Surgery this winter, according to Justin Toscano of the AJC.

Braves notes:



-Marcell Ozuna has fun at first base

-Position player prospect underwent Tommy John surgery

-Allan Winans dealing with minor back issue



From camp on Tuesday:https://t.co/XVTlvkPtL5 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 20, 2024

McCabe was already an older prospect for his progress through the minor league ranks, playing in Low-A and High-A last season at age 23. Now, it appears he will miss all of his age-24 season.

Being so much older than his average competition certainly matters in the overall evaluation of his talent, but McCabe mashed the baseball last year at both stops. In Low-A, he posted a 145 wRC+ in 176 plate appearances and in High A, he posted a 128 wRC+ in 348 plate appearances. 2024 was going to be crucial for his development as he arrived to the upper minors and saw competition closer to his age. Now, that will have to wait.