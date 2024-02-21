This Day in MLB History: February 21st

MLB History

1951 - The South Carolina House of Representatives introduces a resolution urging the reinstatement of Shoeless Joe Jackson.

1957 - Brooklyn Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley swaps minor league franchises with Cubs owner Phil Wrigley. Brooklyn takes over control of the Los Angeles Angels of the Pacific Coast League while the Cubs get the Texas League’s Ft. Worth franchise.

1968 - Major League Baseball and the MLBPA sign the first “Basic Agreement” in league history. The agreement will serve as a working contract between the players and the owners.

1969 - Ted Williams returns to baseball by signing a five-year contract to manage the Washington Senators.

1974 - Tom Seaver becomes the highest paid player in league history after agreeing to a one-year, $174,500 contract.

1985 - George Steinbrenner gives manager Yogi Berra a vote of confidence saying that he will remain manager for the entire season regardless of the results on the field. Steinbrenner will fire Berra after just 16 games.

1985 - Tim Raines is awarded a $1.2 million salary through arbitration with the Expos.

1986 - Rollie Fingers passes up an opportunity to return to the majors after the Reds give him a spring training invite, but ask him to shave off his trademark handlebar mustache to comply with team rules. Fingers refuses and retires instead.

1989 - Reds manager Pete Rose meets with Commissioner Peter Ueberroth and incoming Commissioner Bart Giamatti to discuss his gambling habits.

2000 - The Reds announce that they have dropped their ban on earrings, but deny that the acquisition of Ken Griffey Jr. has anything to do with it.

2008 - Ryan Howard sets a league record when he is awarded a $10 million salary through arbitration.

2012 - The Cubs and Red Sox agree on compensation for Chicago’s hiring of former Boston GM Theo Epstein as team president. The Cubs send Chris Carpenter to Boston and the two teams will also exchange players to be named later to complete the deal.

2016 - The Dodgers sign Cuban pitcher Yaisel Sierra to a six-year contract worth $30 million. Sierra will never reach the majors.

2017 - The Nationals sign catcher Matt Wieters to a two-year deal worth 21 million.

