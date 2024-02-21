Braves News: Roster projections, David McCabe undergoes Tommy John, and more

Baseball activities are in full swing as the Atlanta Braves are just days away from the Grapefruit League opener. The Braves will begin play on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET.

Along with Spring Training comes the finalization of the 40-man roster. The majority of the spots are locked, but the fifth starter spot and bench situation are still unknown. With a few question marks remaining on the Braves’ roster, here are our predictions.

More Braves News:

Third base prospect David McCabe underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss all of 2024.

For the first time this Spring Training, submit your questions for our upcoming Braves Mailbag.

MLB News:

Our team by team season preview series continues with the San Francisco Giants.

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a one-year deal with shortstop Amed Rosario. The 28-year-old is guaranteed $1.5M.

Rob Manfred says that Nashville and Salt Lake City emerge as frontrunners for an MLB expansion.

Chicago White Sox reliever Edgar Navarro will undergo Tommy John surgery in March and will miss the 2024 season and possibly part of 2025.

The Boston Red Sox have officially announced their two-year deal with Liam Hendriks. He will earn $2M in 2024 and $6M in 2025.