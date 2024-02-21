 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider rank inside top 20 of MLB Network’s Top 100 players

The Braves had three more players land inside the top 20 of MLB Network’s list of the Top 100 players right now.

By Kris Willis
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

MLB Network’s roll out of the Top 100 MLB players right now continued Tuesday night and the Atlanta Braves had three players show up in the Top 20. Spencer Strider came in at No. 17 while Austin Riley and Matt Olson were 15 and 13 respectively.

Strider led the majors in strikeouts and was worth 5.5 fWAR in his first full season in the majors as a starter. He has a 37.2% strikeout rate for his career to go along with a 3.37 ERA and a 2.48 FIP. Strider has already amassed 483 strikeouts in his career in just 320 23 innings.

Austin Riley became the first Braves third baseman to hit 30+ homers in three consecutive seasons since Chipper Jones in 2023. Matt Olson led the majors and set a new franchise record with 54 home runs last season. He also drove in 139 runs and finished fourth in NL MVP voting.

The Braves have nine players make the list so far.

No. 83 - Marcell Ozuna
No. 66 - Ozzie Albies
No. 50 - Michael Harris
No. 48 - Max Fried
No. 47 - Sean Murphy
No. 17 - Spencer Strider
No. 15 - Austin Riley
No. 13 - Matt Olson

We will find out where Ronald Acuña Jr. lands Wednesday night when the list wraps up with the reveal of the Top 10.

