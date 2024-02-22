Braves News: Ronald Acuna, Spencer Strider, more

Ronald Acuna was named MLB Network’s top player in their top 100 list, while Spencer Strider was projected as the 2024 strikeout leader by MLB.com. The Braves’ stars continue to collect accolades for their performance in 2023 and for their projected performance in 2024. It’s pretty hard to argue against either of those results for the two young Braves. The Braves also landed 9 players on the top 100, with 7 in the top 50. This just goes to further show the tremendous quantity of quality players that Atlanta has, which is why the projection systems are so high on the Braves this season. Playoff baseball is subject to the whims of small sample sizes and variance, but we should appreciate watching all of these players play incredible baseball for the Braves for as long as they are here, regular season and postseason alike.

Braves News

Spencer Strider, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson each landed in the top 20 of MLB Network’s top players list.

Ronald Acuna was discussed as the game’s best player.

Spencer Strider was predicted to be MLB’s 2024 strikeout leader.

MLB News

Aaron previewed the 2024 outlook for one of 2023’s biggest disappointments: the San Diego Padres.

Hyun-Jin Ryu signed an 8-year deal with his old KBO team.

The Red Sox may be interested in Gio Urshela.

The Rays intend on using Amed Rosario as a utilityman.

Brayan Bello is talking with the Red Sox about signing an extension.