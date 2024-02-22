Ronald Acuña Jr. tops MLB Network’s Top 100 players list

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the best player in baseball according to MLB Network who completed their Top 100 list Wednesday night. Mookie Betts finished second and was followed by AARON JUDGE, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to round out the top five.

⭐️ Top 10 ⭐️



These stars make up the final list on this year's #Top100RightNow! pic.twitter.com/RftKZQBzHD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 22, 2024

It should be no surprise that Acuña topped the list as he is coming off of a banner season while winning his first MVP Award. Acuña became the first player in major league history to record a 40-homer, 70 stolen base season. He also led the majors with 149 runs scored and 217 hits while hitting .337/.416/.596 with a 170 wRC+.

The Braves as a team were well represented with nine players making the list.

No. 83 - Marcell Ozuna

No. 66 - Ozzie Albies

No. 50 - Michael Harris

No. 48 - Max Fried

No. 47 - Sean Murphy

No. 17 - Spencer Strider

No. 15 - Austin Riley

No. 13 - Matt Olson

No. 1 - Ronald Acuña Jr.