Why Bryce Elder is having to fight for a rotation spot

The Atlanta Braves got a great performance from Bryce Elder in the first half of the season, which led to an All-Star nod. Through eleven starts, he had a sterling 1.92 ERA. Had this been the 2020 season, he could have been in the Cy Young conversation.

Yet, at the start of spring training Elder is fighting for the fifth rotation spot. How did this happen? Well, there are a few variables in play.

First, there is the obvious that the Braves added Chris Sale and Reynoldo Lopez. Lopez has been a reliever for the past few years, but it is still added depth that would create competition. However, an All-Star pitcher from the previous year would not typically be fighting for a spot.

Yes, the All-Star game can sometimes be a popularity contest because fans are picking the starters, but that is for positions players. Pitchers typically are having a legitimate good first half if they are selected.

The more important factor as to why Elder is fighting for a spot is that he saw a drastic decline in run prevention after those first eleven starts.

Why is it even a question that an All-Star Pitcher would be fighting for a rotation spot on a team that had a weak rotation last year (in terms of depth)?

During his final twenty starts, Elder had an ERA of 4.95. His overall season ERA was 3.81. The league average ERA was 4.33, so his 3.81 still looks good from the outside looking in. This is a perfect example of why context matters.

Elder was really struggling in his final ten starts in which his ERA was 5.26 during that period. He then got shelled for six runs in only 2.2 innings in his one playoff appearance. A pitcher with a season 3.81 ERA would not be a terrible choice to start game three of a playoff series, but a pitcher who had an ERA a full run higher than league average over his past ten starts was a head scratcher, even with Charlie Morton injured.

ERA can be very volatile, so it can be dangerous to simply look at ERA and assume a pitcher will pitch well (or poorly) in future performances. Expected weighted On Base Average (xwOBA) does a better job of getting a good idea of how a pitcher is performing if you were to just look at a single metric at a high-level view. For those of you unfamiliar with xwOBA, it is a much more accurate version of OPS.

The league average xwOBA in 2023 was .320. As can be seen, in May and June Elder was doing a legitimately excellent job at preventing damage. However, starting in July his xwOBA against him skyrocketed to .337 and only went up from there.

Elder was also fortunate early in the season with his left on base percentage. The logic is that if you have a strand rate that is much higher than league average, odds are that over time those extra base runners will eventually start scoring. This means that if you have a high strand rate, you have essentially been lucky. This is evident with Elder.

According to Fangraphs, the league average left on base percentage typically sits around 70.0-72.0 percent. Looking at Elder’s rolling LOB percentage, he was getting lucky in in this arena early in the season, and as the season went on his LOB percentage regressed to the mean. As the regression happened, it played a factor in his ERA rising.

Based on his early season luck with LOB percentage, it is no shock that his xERA on the season was 4.61, which is much higher than his actual season ERA of 3.81.

Based on his above mentioned xwOBA, we see that his LOB percentage was not the only problem. He started pitching worse too as the season went on.

Elder is a groundball pitcher that relies heavily on his sinker and slider. The league average groundball percentage was 44.6. Between April and May his groundball percentage fluctuated between 54.9 and 59.6 percent. However, his rate steadily dropped every month since then getting as low as 41.3 percent in September.

If we look at his sinker which he used 37.7 percent of the time, his groundball rate was elite in June at 66.7 but continued to drop every month till August where it evened out at 46.2 percent. His second most used pitch at 35.3 was his slider. In April and May his groundball rate on the pitch fluctuated between 62.1 and 65.7 percent but then took a nosedive in June and never rose above 42.9 percent.

It appears that hitters may have “figured him out” if you will. After May, hitters started swinging at his sinker less every single month, and then in June started swinging more at his fastball. The decrease on swing percentage on sinkers and increase on the 4-seamer almost mirror each other.

Starting in This appears to have allowed hitters to be more selective and hit the Sinker and 4-seamer much harder as the season went on, reducing the number of groundballs.

In summary

Bryce Elder was excellent in his first eleven starts but had some luck along the way with a high strand rate. However, down the stretch he struggled, especially in his final ten starts. He is a groundball pitcher and no longer was producing groundballs at a rate that is needed to be successful if your bread and butter is the groundball.

If Elder can work on his sinker and get hitters to start swinging at it more while also reducing how often they swing at his 4-seamer, it may be a recipe for success. Here is to hoping he can get back to early 2023 season form in the upcoming season.