It has been a wild week of translucent pants, expansion, Spring Training and Ronald Acuña, Jr.

Every time I have said to myself, “Well, I’ve seen it all ...” MLB goes and proves me wrong as we’ve seen more than we ever expected to see this week as the era of translucent pants is upon us.

For sake of decorum, I’ll leave a few of those nuts uncracked for others, but the issue of (un)sightly uniforms has been pushed back into the court of MLB as the outrage and comedy of the new player uniforms goes from eyebrow raising to the collective baseball community doing their best impression of the subject from expressionism painter Edvard Munch’s 1893 painting The Scream.

I’ll let you image search that, go “Oooooh!” and then nod in approval.

The long-and-short of it - which will be pretty obvious for all of us to be able to see with these new duds - is that marketing, groupthink and no one raising thoughtful objection is the overwhelming reality in both big business and society these days.

We are cycling through the intern-written PR quotes and on-the-payroll positive comments now but expect the blame game to increase in the next few weeks. There is margin-building and then there is extreme profit-grabbing through the use of jargon that is really just C-level speak for making something as cheap as possible and selling it for as much as possible under the guise of “technological advancements”.

I look forward to the documentary on how you-know-who ruined everything, coming soon to streaming , cable , a movie theatre ... I don’t know. Can we just go back to DVDs or videotapes?

Expansion

Speaking of being able to get a clear view of expansion, it seems more evident than ever that expansion is coming to MLB ... at some point.

(I would like to point out that I started to write about possible expansion a month ago, so some of these thoughts are indeed Caption Obvious.)

Since the expansion era started in 1961, there has never been as long of a gap between the addition of new teams as there has been between now and when the last two teams were added - the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks - way back in 1998.

Given that baseball usually gives at least three or four years for new teams to build their minor league system and get other small things - you know, like a stadium - in place, chances are baseball could go three decades between expansion.

With the Commish announcing that he is only going to hang around until the end of this decade combined with his hints around expansion, 2030 seems like a likely target. Maybe 2029 - it just depends on when the league thinks they can milk the most money out of new owners and local municipalities - to say nothing of what they can figure out regarding broadcasting fees.

How many teams will be added?

Two seems to be the most likely number, at least initially. That’s been reported quite a bit in the last week. Expansion drafts will dilute talent at the major and minor league level; broadcast contacts would have to be dealt with, logistics, marketing, blah, blah, blah ... all those things matter but aren’t interesting to talk about in this context.

New teams require investors and markets that can support the team and have a venue stream in place. With the rates at which team valuations are increasing - a fee pushing $2B is not out of the question. Even if the fee is on the $1B side, that’s not walking around money for most people.

There’s long been talk that getting to 32 teams will allow for divisional realignment, but in my own opinion, I don’t think the league should stop at 32. I think the long target should be bigger.

I think the goal should be getting to 36 teams by 2046. I’m not suggesting this is going to happen - the way things going 2046 might be wishful thinking for all of us - but I believe MLB will continue to expand as long as market conditions allow it.

Where exactly would MLB expand?

Now the Rays are staying in the Tampa Bay region and that the Athletics are moving to Las Vegas (maybe) we finally have a window for expansion. There seems to be at least 10 viable cities that want MLB which means lots of cities are going to be left dangling in the breeze as if they were wearing the new uniform pants everyone is talking about.

Why do you think suddenly White Sox and Diamondbacks ownership has started throwing out not-so-veiled relocation threats if they don’t get paid-for-in-full-by-someone-else new stadiums?

Not including Las Vegas - which could be an option if the Athletics ownership keeps doing what they do best - cities that would be options for expansion, based both on reporting and my own personal perspective, are: Nashville, Salt Lake City, Portland, Raleigh, Charlotte, San Antonio, Austin, Brooklyn, Indianapolis, Montreal, Vancouver, San Jose and I guess if the money was enough, Orlando.

That’s 13 cities - although really more like 10 given that only one of two cities of each of the pairing of San Antonio and Austin and Charlotte and Raleigh would get a team, and I really don’t believe Orlando is an option, but money. Likewise, Brooklyn isn’t an option any more than San Jose unless territory rights are dissolved. Further, Indianapolis and Vancouver aren’t strong candidates for similar reasons.

But still, that leaves Nashville, SLC, Portland, Charlotte/Raleigh, San Antonio/Austin and Montreal all as viable locations.

Two expansion teams mean four markets get left to get used as threats for owners. You remember the Tampa Bay Giants, don’t you?

Ah, yes. The Carolina White Sox and Portland D-backs have nice rings to them!

Regardless of what cities are selected, it seems obvious that one of the two teams selected for expansion will be in Tennessee or North Carolina. Yes, that will have some impact on the Braves but the benefit is there would be a chance to road-trip to an away-game that is closer than driving eight hours to Cincinnati, Tampa or St. Louis.

If that happens, the Braves might see themselves in a division with Carolina/Nashvegas, Miami and Tampa, if 32 teams get divided into eight divisions. If four becomes eight, then Washington, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas and St. Louis would all be options.

Please, anyone but the Cardinals. Well, other than the Mets.

Spring has Sprung

Spring Training games are already underway, and with March right-around-the-corner, we will start to be able overreact to the struggles of establish big league players and overrate the play a prospect and non-roster invite or two.

Culberson Watch 2024 will be in full effect!

But wait, that’s not all!

We will be able to check box scores, listen to the game on radio, and watch a tape delayed broadcast from the feed of another MLB team on MLB Network since the reigning 104-win Atlanta Braves are only broadcasting eight (or maybe 11, I can’t keep up) games through their broadcast partner this Spring.

Insert the emoji of your choice, here.

With all the technology in the world today, we are still going to have to rely on beat writers and fans-on-site to keep us up to date on how the Braves games originating from North Port and beyond are going.

You know, the important topics we are all wondering about like how the team will execute the now-that-much-harder hidden balls trick.

Ronald Acuña, Jr.

We all lambasted MLB Network for the egregious exclusion of Ozzie Albies from their Top 10 MLB Second Baseman list earlier this year. (Remember the days when we were all united behind our resident short king? That seems like a lifetime ago, now.)

Well, let’s take the time to give credit where credit is due, because MLB Network named Ronald Acuña, Jr. as the top player in their MLB Top 100.

What is this emotion I am feeling? I thought I was programed to only feel outrage at the valuation of Braves players by the national media?

In all seriousness, there shouldn’t have been any doubt in this honor being bestowed on Acuña, Jr. He’s coming off an unparalleled season that yielded him the NL MVP Award, he just turned 26 and he’s part of maybe the best lineup in baseball.

What a past few weeks it has been for us as first Acuña, Jr. tells us he wants to stay with us forever and then he’s making Franco Garcia beam with pride in a live broadcast when everyone’s favorite interpreter was left with nothing to say but “thanks for having me on”.

What are the blue checkmarks and the oldies on bookface going to be outraged about now with Ronnie? You know what, don’t tell me. I don’t want to know.

Have a happy leap day next week and don’t forget to celebrate that random friend or relative who only has an official birthday once every four years next week, since February 29th only comes around each Presidential election cycle.

Crap, it’s an election year. I’d almost blocked that out of my head.

Now I’m really bummed.

I guess it is a good thing I’m not wearing those new pants.