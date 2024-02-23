Braves Mailbag: Bench spots, Six-man rotation and more

The Grapefruit League season gets underway tomorrow and this is the last day that we will be without Atlanta Braves baseball for many months. A big thank you to everyone who submitted questions for this week’s mailbag. We will do it again soon.

Since Randal Grichuk signed for only $2 million, did the Braves consider him as a right-handed outfield candidate

We have no way of knowing whether or not the Braves actually considered Randal Grichuk or any of the other veteran outfield options, but there are some things to consider. The biggest of which is that they don’t have much to offer in terms of playing time and that is important to veteran players.

The Braves have said repeatedly that they intend to give Jarred Kelenic the opportunity to play every day. Michael Harris and Ronald Acuña Jr. aren’t coming out of the lineup either unless there is an injury. Veteran players are more likely to pursue opportunities where they have a favorable path to playing time. Atlanta can’t offer that right now unless they want to reconsider platooning Kelenic. I think this is a big reason that Kevin Pillar didn’t return. He signed the exact same deal with the White Sox this offseason, but has a much clearer path to playing time.

It may sound risky to some to bank on Kelenic as an every day player, but the Braves are taking a long term approach with him. If he develops as they hope, then they have another piece that can be part of their core going forward. If it doesn’t work out, then they can try to pair him with their internal options or someone else that they pick up towards the end of spring training. A right-handed compliment could always be added via trade during the season.

If it were up to you, how would you go about creating a different environment going into the playoffs, if the Braves win the division again with a large lead?

This is a great question, but it is hard to quantify. I know this new mindset of World Series or bust was a talking point at Braves Fest and again at the start of spring camp. However, I wonder how tangible something like that really is.

Baseball’s regular season is more of a marathon and the Braves have done well navigating that. The playoffs are much more of a sprint. I don’t see Brian Snitker and the coaching staff altering their approach. Their first goal is always to win the division and set themselves up for the postseason.

The Braves altered their approach last offseason during the break before the start of the Division Series by holding competitive sim games. I’m not sure how much more they can really do there.

I think adding guys like Chris Sale can help with the mindset. I don’t think last year’s roster was complacent or satisfied, but it is hard to look at the results and not think that the Phillies entered with a little more of a chip on their shoulder.

I think it is more up to the players to create that environment or that mindset.

Jarred Kelenic’s career ceiling is tied to his ability to hit lefties. I’m curious as to how teams give guys reps to prepare them. It’s not something that can be replicated on a tee, so like… how does coaching for this particular issue work? There’s only so many lefties who can throw to them. Feels like guys like Kelenic can probably never get enough.

Obviously I don’t have much insight into how the Braves teach hitting, but from an outsider’s perspective, I think this is part of the reason they are planning to let Kelenic play every day and not platoon him. They have handled Michael Harris similarly, but his defense in center doesn’t make it a direct one to one comparison.

You can simulate things with left-handed pitching machines. You can take live BP off of left-handers on your team. Still, it is the real world experience of facing them that I think is the most beneficial. Some players never get that opportunity.

Wish I had a better answer for you. Maybe that is something I will look into when the season gets started and I get down there.

With the potential health concerns for members of the starting rotation, and the signing of Reynaldo Lopez, do you think there is a chance the Braves go with a six-man rotation this year to provide some extra rest for their starters?

Not on a full-time basis. The Braves have done an excellent job over the past few seasons of making sure their starters get extra days when they need them. While it does appear that they have a lot of options now, we need only look back to last year to see how quickly rotation depth can disappear. Having some flexibility in the bullpen helps this because you can send down a reliever and bring up someone for a spot start and don’t have to wait for an injury.

The six-man rotation may become a thing at some point, but to me it would be hard to justify taking starts away from Spencer Strider or Max Fried if they are feeling good and give them to Reynaldo Lopez or Bryce Elder.

There will be times where you will see six starters on the roster and in the rotation, but it won’t be the norm that they go with.

Who will have the most impactful season? Tyler Matzek, Ian Anderson or Huascar Ynoa?

I think the easy answer is Tyler Matzek. While he admitted that there is a chance that he could start the season on the injured list, he is the only one of this group that is assured a spot once he is healthy.

That doesn’t mean I’m not intrigued by the other two options. I will be interested to see what Ian Anderson looks like when he returns because he is a guy that had a lot of success at the major league level before he got hurt in 2021. It has been down hill since. The best case scenario I think is for the Braves to let Anderson find his footing in Triple A and you have to hope that they are in a position where they don’t need to call him up.

Huascar Ynoa has had some success as well. I’m interested to see what role they decide to use him in. If it is a starter, then the conversation returns to whether or not he can further develop his changeup into a capable third pitch. If he shifts to a bullpen role, then if he is healthy, I think he could figure into the mix similar to that of Reynaldo Lopez. A power right-handed arm that could potentially pitch in high leverage or fill in through the middle innings.

What is the plan if any of the corner infielders need to have an extended injured list stint?

This comes up every year it seems and the answer is they probably won’t have the answer on the active roster. They aren’t alone though. The Mets don’t have a built-in contingency plan if Pete Alonso went down for an extended time. The Phillies wouldn’t get the same production at first base if they lost Bryce Harper.

If Austin Riley or Matt Olson suffered a minor injury that might require an injured list stint, then the Braves would likely fill in from their depth. It is hard to project exactly who because I’m not sure what they have on the bench currently is who will be there on Opening Day. If it were a more longterm injury, then they’d probably seek help outside the organization.

Who’s your favorite guy for last pen spot?

My first roster projection has Jackson Stephens penciled in for the last spot. Stephens is out of options so he needs to make the club or be exposed to waivers. I don’t love that suggestion, but he has had some success at being somewhat of a swiss army knife with the ability to pitch in a lot of different situations. Ken Giles could be another option, but I want to see what he looks like during the spring.

It also probably depends on whether Matzek is ready for Opening Day. If not, that of course opens up another spot. Daysbel Hernandez, Ray Kerr and Dylan Lee all have options.

With the additional roster space, do you expect the Braves to be active in going after players who don’t make the cut elsewhere or is the space for guys to make the roster in camp?

Absolutely. The Braves currently have 37 players on their 40-man roster. They would need a spot for Ken Giles and David Fletcher if either made the Opening Day roster. They also have some flexibility with Penn Murfee and Angel Perdomo, who can be placed on the 60-day injured list if needed. Murfee is expected back around midseason while Perdomo won’t pitch in 2024.

We have seen the Braves restock their bench at the end of the spring multiple times. Given the amount of flexibility that they have on the 40-man, I don’t think this year will be any different.