PTBNL Episode 71: First spring training game is here, lineup discussion, rotation talk, Top 100, shortstop, Kelenic, and more

Stephen is joined by guest host Shawn Coleman to talk about all things Braves’ baseball. In this episode the guys discuss the recently released MLB Top 100, the new uniform controversy, possible lineups, and the club’s strong pitching depth. The guys also talked about the clean bill of health so far, long term answers at shortstop, and possible outfield moves that could still be made.

