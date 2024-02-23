 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. named MLB Network’s top player, Bryce Elder, and more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Thursday

By Kaitlyn Monnin
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

MLB Network wrapped up its Top 100 Players list on Wednesday night, and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. came in at No. 1. The Braves had a large presence in the rankings, with nine players cracking the Top 100.

Acuña joined teammates Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy, Max Fried, Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies, and Marcell Ozuna as some of the league’s best players.

More Braves News:

With the addition of Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, Bryce Elder is fighting for the final spot in the starting rotation.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a five-year contract extension with right-hander Mitch Keller. The 27-year-old is guaranteed $77M.

The Miami Marlins signed shortstop Tim Anderson to a one-year, $5M deal, pending a physical.

The Detroit Tigers and infielder Gio Urshela agreed to a one-year, $1.5M contract. He is also eligible for bonuses dependent on his number of plate appearances.

The Kansas City Royals signed catcher Austin Nola to a one-year major league deal. The financials have not yet been reported.

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga will open the season on the injured list after receiving a posterior capsule strain diagnosis in his right shoulder. There is no timetable for his return.

