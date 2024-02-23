Spencer Strider will start Braves’ Grapefruit League opener Saturday

Brian Snitker announced Friday that Spencer Strider will start for the Atlanta Braves Saturday when they begin the Grapefruit League season against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Additionally, Marcell Ozuna will see action at first base.

Strider will be in the mix to start on Opening Day for the Braves. He put together a massive season in 2023 where he broke John Smoltz’s franchise record for strikeouts in a single season with 281. He also logged a career-high 186 2⁄ 3 innings while posting a 3.86 ERA and a 2.85 FIP.

Ozuna at first base will be a new look for the longtime outfielder and DH. Ozuna spent time last season working with Ron Washington and played some first base during the intersquad scrimmages in the lead up to the Division Series. This will be his first real look at first base in game action.

Also per Bowman, Jarred Kelenic and Michael Harris are set to make their spring debuts in Saturday’s opener. For Kelenic, it will be his Braves debut after coming to Atlanta in an offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners.