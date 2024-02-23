Battery Power TV: It’s ‘World Series or bust” as Atlanta Braves open Spring Training

The Atlanta Braves opened Spring Training with one goal, winning the World Series. In fact, it’s World Series or bust.

As that phrase echoed around the early days of camp, the team appeared focused on doing the work to turn that goal into a reality. How does newcomer Chris Sale fit into that equation?

Elsewhere, Atlanta does not have many position battles to speak of in camp this year, but the competition for the fifth starter’s spot should provide some intrigue. It should also give the Braves a good look at the depth they may need to navigate the long season.

Meanwhile, Ronald Acuña Jr. may not be hitting free agency any time soon, but his future with the club was a talking point in the opening week of Spring Training. The NL MVP made clear his hope is to remain a “Braves for life.” How soon could a deal like that get worked out and what would it even look like?

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis of Battery Power discuss the early going on at Braves Spring Training.