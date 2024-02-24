This Day in Braves History: Commissioner voids contract between Atlanta and Tom Seaver

Braves Franchise History

1966 - The Braves sign Tom Seaver out of USC, but the deal will later be voided and Seaver will be selected by the Mets in a special draft.

2016 - The Braves announce that John Schuerholz and Andruw Jones will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

MLB History

1896 - The National League adopts some rule changes in the National Agreement that divides the minor leagues into six classifications based on population. The league also empowers umpires with the ability to eject players.

1943 - The Texas League announces that it will suspend operations for the duration of the war.

1977 - The Oakland A’s trade Ron Fairly to the Blue Jays for minor leaguer Mike Weathers and cash. Fairly, who played with the Montreal Expos from 1969 to 1974, will become the first major league player to appear with both Canada teams.

1986 - Padres manager Dick Williams resigns and is replaced by Steve Boros. Boros will be fired at the end of the season after San Diego finishes in fourth place with a 74-88 record.

2003 - Commissioner Bud Selig bans the use of ephedra in the minor leagues after the death of Steve Bechler.

2011 - Umpires Jerry Crawford, Mike Reilly and Chuck Meriwether announce that they have decided to retire.

2013 - Curtis Granderson suffers a broken forearm after he is struck by a pitch from Toronto lefty J.A. Happ. The injury will keep Granderson out of action for about 10 weeks.

