Braves News: Spencer Strider to start Grapefruit League opener, rotation talk, and more

After what seemed to be an incredibly long offseason, the Atlanta Braves play a baseball game today! The Grapefruit League will get underway as Spencer Strider faces the Tampa Bay Rays lineup. First pitch is set for 1:05 ET in Port Charlotte.

The #Braves play a baseball game today. Spencer Strider is on the mound against Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/SuLYTlqTxj — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 24, 2024

Strider put together a monstrous 2023, with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts. He ate up 186.2 innings last season. This season, he is a candidate to start on Opening Day.

Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II, and Jarred Kelenic are also set to make their debuts today.

The financials of Austin Nola’s deal with the Kansas City Royals have been released. Nola signed a split deal that will pay him $975K in the majors and $175K in Triple-A.