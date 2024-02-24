 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs Rays spring training game thread

Spencer Strider takes the ball for the first game of spring.

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Atlanta Braves-Workouts Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves kick off Spring Training 2024 on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida.

RHP Spencer Strider gets the first start of spring for Atlanta, probably only throwing an inning or so to get things going. The Rays are starting RHP Nathan Wiles.

Braves lineup:

Rays lineup:

The Braves have a few regulars in for the game today with Michael Harris II playing CF, Jarred Kelenic in LF, and Marcell Ozuna getting some work over at 1B as an emergency back-up option.

The Rays have Amed Rosario, Jose Siri, and Jose Caballero all starting this afternoon.


GAME INFO

Game time: 1:05 pm ET

Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte

TV: N/A

Stream: N/A

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

