Recap: Spencer Strider looks sharp, Michael Harris homers in Braves 6-5 win over the Rays

Michael Harris II did his best Ronald Acuńa Jr impersonation Saturday afternoon, hitting a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game, while Spencer Strider looked sharp in the Braves 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday afternoon.

The game wasn't televised, so no official video on Harris’ homer but there were some fans down in Port Charlotte who got it on video:

MICHAEL HARRIS NO DOUBTER ON THE 1ST PITCH THE BRAVES SEE IN 2024 #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/ljYYeqsGBf — Blake Newsom (@NewsomSportsATL) February 24, 2024

The Braves weren't done with their leadoff fun either. In the top of the second, Chadwick Tromp led off with a single, followed by a Luis Guillorme single, a Nacho Alvarez 2-run double, and a Forrest Wall RBI single. Four batters to start the inning, four hits and 3 runs.

Atlanta gave Spencer Strider an early 4-0 lead and he looked sharp in his first outing of the spring. Strider went 2 innings, gave up 1 hit, no runs, and 4 strikeouts to kick off his 2024. Obviously when the calendar says February, results barely matter at all and process rules the day, so this nugget from Justin Toscano of the AJC was certainly interesting:

After talking with him just now, it seems Spencer Strider will indeed use that curveball as part of his repertoire this year. He threw a few today and seemed pleased with them. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 24, 2024

Strider has been working on a curveball/slurve to give hitters a different look from his traditional slider. The pitch worked well today and looks like he’ll still be using it once the regular season gets here.

Elsewhere for Atlanta, Nacho Alvarez had a strong opening game, playing shortstop and going 2-2 at the plate with a 2-run double and single while also scoring two runs. Alvarez is going to be an interesting prospect to watch in 2024, as he's potentially on the cusp of becoming one of the top prospects in baseball if his development continues down the same path. And of course, if he can continue to play SS at a high level, there’s potentially a spot in Atlanta for him once that development is complete.

Jarred Kelenic started and went 0-3, though he did hit a ball to warning track in the first inning that maybe goes out on a slightly warmer day. Marcell Ozuna also started for Atlanta and went 1-2 with a single.

The Braves scored their final two runs on an RBI sac-fly from David Fletcher, scoring Alvarez and wild pitch from the Rays’ Mason Montgomery, scoring Michael Harris from third.

On the pitching side, after Strider, bullpen option Daysbel Hernandez pitched the fourth inning and gave up 3 hits, including a homer to Rays starting CF Jose Siri. Another bullpen hopeful, Ray Kerr, appeared in this one as well, pitching the seventh inning, giving up a run on two hits and striking out two.

Atlanta’s next game is Sunday afternoon, back home at CoolToday Park in North Port. The Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound for his spring debut against the Red Sox, who will start Brayan Bello. Game starts at 1:05 pm EST.