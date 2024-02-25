 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: February 25

By Kris Willis
San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

2014 - The Braves announced that Javy Lopez, Dave Pursley and Rabbit Maranville will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on May 23.

MLB History

1905 - The Chicago Cubs travel to Santa Monica, California to begin Spring Training.

1917 - The Chicago White Sox acquire first baseman Chick Grandil from Cleveland for $3,500.

1933 - Tom Yawkey purchases the Boston Red Sox from Bob Quinn and will own the team for the next 44 years.

1946 - Back from a stint with the military, Ted Williams homers on the first pitch he sees during Spring Training.

1957 - The US Supreme Court decides 6-3 that baseball is the only professional sport exempt from antitrust laws. The issue arises when pro football seeks similar protection from the laws as baseball.

1969 - A pension plan for Major League Baseball is agreed on with players set to receive $5.45 million per year. They will also get a percentage of television revenues.

1972 - The St. Louis Cardinals trade Steve Carlton to the Philadelphia Phillies for pitcher Rick Wise.

1973 - Players and owners agree to terms on a three-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal includes a $15,000 minimum salary, salary arbitration and 10 and 5 rights.

1981 - The executive board of the MLBPA votes unanimously to strike on May 29 if the issue of free agent compensation isn’t solved.

1987 - Commissioner Peter Ueberroth suspends Padres pitcher LaMarr Hoyt for the 1987 season due to multiple drug-related incidents over the past year. The suspension will later be reduced to 60 days and an arbitrator orders the Padres to reinstate Hoyt.

1994 - Phil Rizzuto is elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

1999 - Major League Baseball hires Frank Robinson to handle on-field disciplinary matters.

