Braves News: First spring game, infield preview, more

Michael Harris looked very ready for the season on Saturday, as he homered and doubled. Spencer Strider looked good as well, with his usual strikeout-heavy results through two innings, featuring his new breaking ball that he says he will take into the season. One player I want to focus on is Nacho Alvarez, however, who singled and doubled in three plate appearances. Orlando Arcia doesn’t seem likely to be a long term solution at shortstop and isn’t particularly young, but Atlanta hasn’t really brought in any true competition for him this offseason. Alvarez has been playing shortstop in the minors and has the look of a guy who can hit some. He has also made it onto a smattering of top 100 prospect lists and honorable mention lists this offseason. If he can stay at shortstop playing good defense and show enough with his bat as he moves up in the organization, he would be playing at one of the few positions not locked down by a core player with a big long contract at the major league level. Alvarez was a 2022 overslot draft pick that was an unknown to much of the industry and seemingly many other teams when he was drafted, but has seemed like a promising prospect as soon as people got their eyes on him and heard what the Braves had to say about him. He will continue to be one to watch this spring.

Braves News

Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Nacho Alvarez starred in the Braves’ first spring training game.

Brad and Scott previewed the infield on the flagship podcast.

Spencer Strider says that he will be using the curveball he has experimented with this spring during the season.

We can expect most of the regular lineup to play in Sunday’s spring training game.

MLB News

Free agent Kike Hernandez appears to be nearing a decision between four final teams.

MLBPA Director Tony Clark discussed a number of issues with the AP.

The Giants reportedly made an offer to JD Martinez around the same time as they were negotiating with Jorge Soler, who they eventually signed, but balked at a counteroffer from Martinez’ Boras-led camp.