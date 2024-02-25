Red Sox vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Bryce Elder will make his 2024 spring debut for the Atlanta Braves as they begin the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule Sunday afternoon at CoolToday Park. Elder spent most of the 2023 season in the Braves rotation, but is among the group of starters that are vying for the fifth starter spot. Right-hander Brayan Bello will get the start for the Red Sox.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars for the spring opener. Ronald Acuña Jr. will be joined in the outfield by Eli White in center and Jordan Luplow in left.

The Red Sox are in split squad action Sunday so most of their regulars didn’t make the trip to North Port. Outfield prospect Ceddanne Rafaela will get the start in center field and hit leadoff. Wilyer Abreu, who was impressive down the stretch in 2023, will start in right field and hit second.

There is no TV or streaming option for Sunday’s game, but you can follow along on the radio at 680 AM or via the MLB app.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, February 25, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan