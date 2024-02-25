Austin Riley homers, but Braves fall to Red Sox 5-4

The Atlanta Braves rallied back from a 4-0 deficit, but came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox Sunday at CoolToday Park.

Bryce Elder made his spring debut in Sunday’s game and pitched around a leadoff double by Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela and a walk to Bobby Dalbec, but got a strikeout and ground out to escape the inning. He wasn’t as fortunate in the second allowing an RBI single to Corey Rosier and a run-scoring double to Connor Wong.

Elder is among the group of pitchers competing for the final spot in the Braves’ rotation. He would exit with one out in the second having allowed four hits and two runs to go along with a walk and a strikeout.

Boston added two more runs in the third on a ground out and an infield single after Nolan Kingham walked the bases loaded. Austin Riley got the Braves on the board to start the home half of the fourth as he sent one out to right center for his first home run of the spring.

Austin Riley mashes his first home run of the spring, an oppo shot to right off the pavilion deck

The Braves added two more runs as Jordan Luplow just missed another homer with a double off the wall in center that cut the lead to 4-3.

Darius Vines loaded the bases in the fourth with a pair of walks and an infield single, but was able to escape with no damage. He issued a two-out walk in the fifth, but again was able to put up another zero.

Atlanta tied the game in the fifth as Alejo Lopez doubled and then came around to score on a bloop single by Phillip Evans. The Red Sox retook the lead in the ninth as they pushed across a run on a ground out by Tyler Miller.

