Braves News: Austin Riley Goes Deep, Chris Sale to Make Braves Spring Debut, More

Though the Braves lost their first game of the Spring on Sunday, and Bryce Elder did not have his best stuff in his first outing. Austin Riley provided the highlight of the day with his first home run this Spring. Of course, production at the plate is not the only are of focus where Riley looks to excel this season. The Braves star also has high expectations for himself in the field this year, aiming to have a Gold Glove added to his growing list of awards. If Riley can continue his excellent production at the plate and back it up with excellent work in the field, he could easily make a put for a Top 5 MVP season.

Braves News:

Aaron Bummer seems excited to be joining a contender in Atlanta.

After hitting his first home run on Saturday, Michael Harris II discussed why last year gave him so much confidence for this season.

Bryce Elder detailed why one outing does not define what is a long ramp up to the season in Spring Training.

Max Fried will start on Monday, while Chris Sale will make his Braves Spring Training debut on Tuesday.

MLB News: