Orioles vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

Max Fried will make his spring debut for the Braves Monday.

MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Max Fried will make his spring debut for the Atlanta Braves Monday in a Grapefruit League matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. Fried is coming off of an injury plagued season in 2023 and is entering his final season before free agency. Right-hander Seth Johnson will get the start for the Orioles. Johnson is Baltimore’s No. 10 prospect according to Baseball America.

Brian Snitker will roll out what could be his Opening Day lineup with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud, who will be behind the plate and hit seventh.

For the Orioles, No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday is in the lineup at second base and will bat sixth.

There is no TV or streaming option again for today’s game but you can follow along via 680 AM or the MLB App.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, February 26, 1:05 p,.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

