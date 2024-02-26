Max Fried, Tyler Matzek make spring debuts in loss to Orioles

Several pitchers made their spring debuts Monday for the Atlanta Braves in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Max Fried made his spring debut Monday and tossed two scoreless innings. Fried struck out Ryan O’Hearn to start the second and hit 97 mph with his fastball per the radio broadcast. He then struck out Heston Kjerstad before walking top prospect Jackson Holliday. Kyle Stowers flew out to end the inning.

Reynaldo Lopez replaced Fried and worked a scoreless frame in the third. He retired Anthony Santander to start the fourth, but then gave up a solo home run to Jordan Westburg for the first run of the game. Lopez came right back and retired the next two hitters to end the inning.

Offensively, things started slow for the Braves who managed just a walk by Marcell Ozuna through the first four innings. Ozuna singled with one out in the fifth for Atlanta’s first hit of the game.

Tyler Matzek made his much anticipated debut after missing all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Matzek retired the first two hitters he faced before Westburg sent another deep drive to left that Jarred Kelenic pulled back, but was unable to hang on too. Westburg ended up at third with a triple. Matzek then walked Ryan O’Hearn, but got Kjerstad to fly out to end the inning.

Dylan Lee took over on the mound in the seventh. Lee played a big part out of the Braves’ bullpen early in 2023 before a shoulder issue put him on the shelf. He had a procedure on the shoulder during the offseason. Lee struck out Holliday to start the inning, but then gave up a solo home run to Kyle Stowers.

Atlanta’s only offensive highlight came in the eighth inning when Forrest Wall led off with a solo home run to right center off of Orioles righty Jean Pinto. The Braves managed just four hits on the afternoon.

