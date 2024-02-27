2024 MLB Season Preview: Chicago White Sox

The 2021 Chicago White Sox won 93 games, boat-raced a perennially weak division by 13 games, and looked like they had one of the most talented and deep rosters in baseball for the foreseeable future. They had Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson, both coming off a 4+ fWAR seasons, they had Yasmani Grandal as one of the better free agent signings around, they had a young Luis Robert Jr. looking like the next coming and a high-producing veteran in Jose Abreu. On the pitching side, they looked like they had one of the better big three rotations in baseball with Carlos Rodon, Lucas Giolito, and Dylan Cease, with Lance Lynn providing plenty of veteran leadership. All four of those guys were also coming off 4+ fWAR seasons. In the bullpen they had names like Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez, Aaron Bummer, and even added Craig Kimbrel.

That team was stacked.

It looked like nothing but division titles and playoff appearances for years to come. And then reality hit. Rodon wasn't re-signed, Giolito fell off hard, Kopech got hurt, Lynn seemingly remember that he was old very quickly, Tim Anderson forgot how to play baseball, Moncada couldn’t stay healthy and all that promise from 2021 ended in the thud of an 81-81 2022 season. What looked like the formation of dynasty was a harsh reminder how quickly windows close in this sport.

Chicago White Sox 2023 Record: 61-101 AL Central Rank: 4th SB Nation Team Site: South Side Sox 2024 Schedule Monday, April 1 - 2:10 p.m. ET - Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday, April 2 - 7:40 p.m. ET - Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday, April 3 - 2:10 p.m. ET - Guaranteed Rate Field

Where were they in 2023?

So, when 2023 rolled around, no one knew what to expect. Any outcome could be reasonably argued. The team still had Cease, Giolito, Kopech, and Lynn in their rotation and added Mike Clevinger to the mix. They still had Lopez, Bummer, Gregory Santos, and Keynan Middleton in the bullpen and added Kendall Graveman to the group. On offense, they still had Moncada, Robert, Grandal, Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, Jake Burger, Andrew Vaughn and added Andrew Benintendi and Elvis Andrus to the mix.

That's still a whole bunch of talent in, again, what is yearly the worst division in Major League Baseball. Even after the mediocre 2022 season, with all that talent and very little competition to speak, some analysts still picked Chicago to win the division in 2023. Even the 80-win roster they looked like still had something like a 1-in-5 shot of winning the division on paper, and given that no other team in the division was actually expected to be good, well, they had a shot.

But, that shot evaporated oh so quickly. In fact, it’s almost impossible how incredibly poorly the 2023 season went for the White Sox. With all that talent, somehow the 2023 White Sox finished the season 61-101, undershooting their projections by nearly 20 games, good for fourth place in the AL Central, and completing the mighty fall from all that promise back in 2021. Even more amazingly, the collapse came right out of the gate, as they went 8-21 through April. They were over .500 just once all season (when they won their season opener) and had just one above-.500 month, when they went 15-14 in May. They had just 25 wins once the calendar turned to July, playing at a pathetic 52-win pace over their last 78 games of the season.

How does a team with that much talent lose 101 games? Well Lance Lynn went from a little stumble in 2022 to falling off the face of a mountain in 2023, posting a 6.47 ERA and leading the entire galaxy in home runs allowed. Cease had a down year for his standards, Giolito had an inconsistent campaign, and Kopech stayed healthy for most of the year but was just god-awful when he pitched. On offense, Moncada once again couldn't stay healthy, playing only 91 games, Tim Anderson started doing an impression of the worst player in major league baseball seemingly overnight, Burger got traded away, Benintendi was negative add, and Vaughn and Jimenez barely hit. There were even more horrendous performances beyond this group — the trio of Lenyn Sosa, Oscar Colas, and Gavin Sheets got meaningful playing time and were some of the worst players in MLB. The bullpen had some solid performances but bad teams get their good bullpen pieces raided at the Trade Deadline, leaving nothing but scraps behind to limp to the finish line, and that’s exactly what happened to Chicago.

The 2023 season can summed up with Luis Robert being awesome, a couple decent bullpen pieces, and pretty much everything else sucking. That's how 101 losses happen. The White Sox finished bottom five in both pitching and position player fWAR, and had just three players finish with more than 2 fWAR. They used 24 different players that finished 2023 below replacement level... which is exactly the number they used that finished the season above replacement level.

What did they do in the offseason?

The main story of the White Sox offseason are the moves they haven't made. Pitching, as is the case most winters, was incredibly expensive, which led the entire industry to predict the Chicago would move Dylan Cease at some point. Cease has two years of team control left at very reasonable arbitration-scale price points, and White Sox won’t be anywhere close to contending in those two years. So, a trade this winter made a lot of sense. Plenty of teams were interested, including the Atlanta Braves, but no deal was every finalized, or really ever even close. The asking price was said to be astronomical, high enough that teams questioned if Chicago actually had any interest in moving the Cease. The next round of Cease rumors will start up again around June.

As for the moves they did make, arguably their biggest move came with the Braves. The Sox traded Aaron Bummer to Atlanta in exchange for Nicky Lopez, Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster and Braden Shewmake. The Braves wanted to clean up a lot of the clutter on their 40-man roster and wanted some left-handed reliever insurance for Tyler Matzek, and the White Sox came along a provided a pathway for both. Lopez is considered the main piece for Chicago, as they wanted to improve their middle infield defense, and he’s tremendous in that regard. Soroka and Shuster will at least get looks in the Chicago’s rotation, mainly because after Cease, there isn't basically anything there.

After that big trade, it’s basically been a bunch of smaller moves. They added Paul DeJong, again for infield defensive help. They added old friend Jesse Chavez, who will be traded to Atlanta by Memorial Day. They also added Mike Moustakas and Eric Fedde to the roster as well as some other filler-types. It was basically an off-season of acknowledging they have one of the worst rosters in the sport and there’s not a lot they can do about it right now.

Where are they hoping to go?

For 2024, this season will be all about how far down to the studs the Front Office is willing to go. Cease will almost certainly be traded by the end of the summer, as will any bullpen pieces that are having decent years. But do they stop there? They have one of the best players in baseball in Robert, who would bring an absolute haul back to help jump-start their next wave of the future. Would they dare move him? If Moncada can put together a healthy and productive first half, do they consider moving him? Vaughn, Jimenez, and Benintendi are all still there as well and all could be moved before the Trade Deadline. How deep do they cut this to the bone?

Pretty much every projection model has the White Sox as a bottom five team in baseball next year, with win totals ranging between 60 and 65 wins. Those numbers may be high when all is said and done if they get aggressive trading away talent. Even before that, this again looks like a worst-in-class-if-the-Rockies-didn’t-exist roster. Moncada, Robert, and Cease look like the only particularly useful pieces; the bullpen, in particular, looks like the worst such unit in baseball by a wide margin. But 2024 isn't about winning for Chicago, it’s about setting up their future, and some of the decisions the

Braves 2023 head-to-head

The Braves dropped two of three games against the White Sox last season in the first three games following the All-Star Break.

In 2024, the Braves get the White Sox series out of the way early. Super early. Atlanta opens the season with a six-game road trip, first with three games in Philadelphia and then three games in Chicago against the White Sox.