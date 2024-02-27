This Day in Braves History: Babe Ruth signs with the Boston Braves

Braves Franchise History

1935 - Babe Ruth signs a contract with the Boston Braves. Ruth will serve as a player, coach and team vice president.

MLB History

1901 - The National League Rules Committee declares that all foul balls will count as strikes, except after two strikes. The American League will not adopt this rule for several more years.

1907 - The New York Highlanders acquire catcher Branch Rickey from the St. Louis Browns in exchange for infielder Joe Yeager

1908 - The sacrifice fly rule is instituted. No at-bat will be charged to a hitter if a run scores after the catch of a fly ball. The rule was repealed in 1931 then reinstated and changed several times before being permanently accepted in 1954.

1948 - Herb Pennock and Pie Traynor are elected to the Hall of Fame.

1962 - An architect presents a proposal to encase Candlestick Park in a plastic screen to shield it from the wind.

1973 - White Sox first baseman Dick Allen signs a three-year contract worth $250,000 which is the richest contract in major league history.

1988 - The Orioles trade third baseman Ray Knight to the Tigers in exchange for pitcher Mark Thurmond.

1989 - Washington State University first baseman John Olerud undergoes brain surgery for the removal of an aneurysm. Olerud will recover and put together a successful 17-year major league career while playing with the Blue Jays, Mets, Mariners, Yankees and Red Sox.

2002 - The sale of the Boston Red Sox to a group headed by John Henry is finalized.

2002 - The Astros purchase back their stadium naming rights to Enron Field from bankrupt Enron for $2.1 million. The stadium will be known as “Astros Field” until the rights are resold.

2018 - The MLBPA files a grievance against the Marlins, Rays, Pirates and A’s, accusing them of not investing money obtained through revenue sharing on the on-field product.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.