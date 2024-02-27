Battery Power Podcast: Talking Braves prospects with Smith Brickner of Baseball Prospectus

In a special episode of the Battery Power Podcast, Kris Willis is joined by Smith Brickner of Baseball Prospectus to discuss the Atlanta Braves farm system. Smith helped author Baseball Prospectus’ Top 10 Braves preseason list which had Hurston Waldrep ranked as the team’s top prospect. In addition to Waldrep, Smith gave his thoughts on AJ Smith-Shawver, Owen Murphy and Spencer Schwellenbach. He also discussed Ignacio “Nacho” Alvarez and whether or not he thinks he can stick at shortstop long term.

Please check out the show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also find us at our Megaphone hosting page for direct links to every episode.