Braves News: Max Fried has Solid Spring Debut, Tyler Matzek returns to mound, More

Good Day of Pitching for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday was a quiet day on the diamond for the Braves bats in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles. However, it was still a productive day as Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, and Tyler Matzek all had solid Spring debuts. As he took the mound in what is his 8th Spring Training with Atlanta, Fried discussed how he has matured as a player and pitcher. Of course, the big narrative to watch for Fried is remaining healthy and elite in what could be his final year as a Braves.

