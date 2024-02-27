Tuesday was a quiet day on the diamond for the Braves bats in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles. However, it was still a productive day as Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, and Tyler Matzek all had solid Spring debuts. As he took the mound in what is his 8th Spring Training with Atlanta, Fried discussed how he has matured as a player and pitcher. Of course, the big narrative to watch for Fried is remaining healthy and elite in what could be his final year as a Braves.

Braves News:

As he looks to make his Spring debut for the Braves, a healthy Chris Sale could make a big impact on another Braves title run.

Justin Toscano looks at the return from injury from Dylan Lee, who could be a big boost to the Braves if he can return to form.

Spencer Strider voiced his opinion on why he feels MLB baseball should slow down with changes to pitch clock rules.

The Royals are the latest team covered in the Battery Power team season preview series.

MLB News: