Braves vs. Pirates Spring Training game thread

Chris Sale will make his spring debut for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday when they make the trip to Bradenton to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves acquired Sale in a big offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox in hopes that he can bring another experienced and valuable arm to their rotation. Ray Kerr is among the group of pitchers scheduled to follow Sale Tuesday. Left-hander Marco Gonzales, who was a Brave for a brief moment this offseason, will get the start for Pittsburgh.

Sean Murphy will catch Sale Tuesday and is the only Braves regular in Tuesday’s lineup. J.P. Martinez will leadoff and play center field. Jordan Luplow will serve as the DH and hit cleanup while Eli White will play right field and bat fifth.

The Pirates will roll out most of their regulars for Tuesday’s game with Oneil Cruz at leading off and playing shortstop. He will be followed by Bryan Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes and new addition Yasmani Grandal.

Here’s how the Pirates will look today against the Braves. pic.twitter.com/L4Xh4cKIbR — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 27, 2024

There is no TV or streaming option for Tuesday’s game, but you can follow along on the radio at 680 AM.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, February 27, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: LECOM Park, Bradenton, Florida

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan