2024 MLB Season Preview: Cleveland Guardians

For 11 seasons, the Cleveland Guardians were managed by likely future Hall of Game manager Terry Francona. Until last season, the Indians-turned-Guardians finished below the .500 mark only one time — a 80-82 record in 2021 — during Francona’s tenure in Cleveland. But after a total of 23 seasons as manager in the big leagues, Francona decided to step aside after the team’s 76-86 record last season.

Replacing him as skipper is Stephen Vogt, the recently retired former two-time All-Star catcher — and member of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves — who will look to lead the team back to the post-season in 2024.

Cleveland Guardians 2023 Record: 76-86 AL Central Rank: 3rd SB Nation Team Site: Covering the Corner 2024 Schedule Friday, April 26 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Saturday, April 27 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Sunday, April 28 - 1:35 p.m. ET - Truist Park

Where were they in 2023?

Cleveland finished third in the AL Central in 2023, 11 games back of the division-winning Minnesota Twins. The AL Central was the worst division in baseball last year, with only the Twins finishing above .500.

Due to the weak divisional play, Cleveland was in the thick of the division race through the mid-way point of the season, spending a limited amount of time in first place, and hitting the All-Star break with a .500 record. They limped to the end of the season, closing with a 31-41 record. It was simultaneously a disappointing and not-so-unexpected outcome, as the Guardians were projected to finish around 82 wins with about a 1-in-3 chance of winning the division and overall playoff odds of 45 percent, but continued their recent trend of not really making any moves to help them compete.

Offensively, Cleveland struggled to generate extra-base hits, finishing last in the AL in home runs and second-to-last in team slugging percentage. Overall, they were below average in almost every offensive metric other than batting average, where they were mid-pack, and stolen bases where they finished third in the AL. They finished just outside the bottom ten in position player fWAR.

As has been the case with Cleveland for most of the last two decades, pitching led the club. But, unlike past seasons, the staff was middle-of-the-league or worse in many pitching categories. They were better than league average with a 105 ERA+ as a team, but the club’s 1,311 strikeouts put them ahead of only the last place Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals. They finished 15th in MLB in pitching fWAR, but that came with a huge, favorable, FIP-xFIP gap. Their gap of an FIP 0.30 lower than their xFIP was more than double the next-biggest such gap.

Defensively, Cleveland was in the top half in the AL, finishing third in total chances and sitting just above league average in several runs above average categories.

All-in-all, they were who they were, a team was competitive-ish in the expanded playoff field, but not good enough to actually stay around vying for the playoffs. They actually led the division as late as July 9, but were largely done in by an 11-16 August.

Player-wise, this was, if not a stars-and-scrubs roster, a guys-and-scrubs one. Jose Ramirez continued doing his thing, clocking in a third consecutive season of 5+ fWAR. Andres Gimenez provided a league-average bat and great defense, while Steven Kwan and the Brothers Naylor were fine contributors. The Cleveland pitching factory continued to pump out workmanlike starters and Emmanuel Clase had a great relief season, but the midseason additions of Lucas Giolito and Noah Syndergaard blew up in their faces.

What did they do in the offseason?

Cleveland being Cleveland, they didn’t make any off-season splashes in terms of trades or free agency. With injuries playing havoc on their starting rotation — 11 pitchers made six-or-more starts in 2023 — but no one started more than 25 games — the team brought back Carlos Carrasco on a minor league deal. They also added Ben Lively and Tyler Beede as additional pitching depth in the free agent market, and Scott Barlow in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

The team did reunite with Austin Hedges to bolster their catching and acquired outfielder Estevan Florial from the New York Yankees to potentially claim a spot in outfield, Cleveland will run with many of the same position players that took the field for the organization in 2023.

Where are they hoping to go?

The Guardians will return a pretty generic roster with some upside, as has been their wont for seemingly forever at this point. The pitching staff is anchored by former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber and will likely consistent of decent-enough arms that may not have huge potential. Gimenez, Ramirez, and Kwan are the offensive corps, and though there are some questions about who else will provide offensive oomph beyond the Naylors, this isn’t a roster that looks like it’s going to be upended by bleeding value on the position player aside, either.

With the Chicago White Sox clearly in rebuild mode and the Kansas City Royals perpetually floundering, Cleveland can’t be written off as a possibility for winning the AL Central. The Detroit Tigers, who finished 2023 only two games ahead of the Guardians should be competitive but both of those teams are likely still chasing the 87-wins-in-2023 Twins. Although Minnesota is the reigning division champs, this division looks to be again one of the weakest in baseball where 87 wins could again claim the title. FanGraphs projects Cleveland to finish with 80 wins and gives them playoff odds of around 30 percent, including 1-in-5 division odds. The main “issue” for the Guardians this time around, as opposed to last year, is that the Twins look better on paper, so there’s more separation between the two clubs to begin the year.

Can Cleveland get to 87 wins, or more wins than the Twins, with their current roster? Sure, it’s possible — especially if one of their pitching factory arms takes a big jump forward, and/or if Ramirez, Kwan, and Gimenez can produce more than they did in 2023. But it is just as likely that Cleveland will make now-and-later moves before the Trade Deadline to return cheap assets the team can leverage in the future.

Could they trade pending free agent Bieber before the start of the regular season? Maybe, but if not, it’s still likely he won’t make it past the Trade Deadline without being moved. Will Clase be moved, too? If the team is trailing in the division race by a significant margin, it is likely.

Never discount Cleveland, although Vogt is an unproven commodity on the bench, the Guardians have a history of being completive despite their budgetary restraints.

Still, it seems like the stars will have to align for the Guardians to win the AL Central, but given the team is delaying the start of its home opener due to a solar eclipse that hasn’t happen since the 1800s — and won’t happen again until the 2400s — maybe they can punch above their projectios this season.

Braves 2023 head-to-head

Cleveland and Atlanta went head-to-head in a three-game series that wrapped each side of the July 4 holiday last year with the Braves winning two of three in Cleveland.

The first game of the series saw the Braves win behind 6 2⁄ 3 innings of dance-through-the-raindrops pitching from Bryce Elder, in which he somehow had just two runs charged to him despite a 1/2 K/BB ratio. The Braves lost the middle game of the series when Raisel Iglesias took the loss in the 10th inning of a game started by Kolby Allard. That game was a back-and-forth affair featuring stuff like a Kirby Yates meltdown, and an Ozzie Albies game-tying homer in the ninth off Clase. The Braves took the series with an 8-1 win when they hit three home runs supporting 4 2⁄ 3 innings of shut-out ball from starter Michael Soroka and 3 1⁄ 3 innings of dominant relief work from Michael Tonkin.

The Braves and Guardians will match up early in 2024 with a three-game series in Atlanta from April 26 through April 28. The Braves will be coming off an off-day in the midst of a nine-game home stand before flying to Seattle to face the Mariners for a three-game series.