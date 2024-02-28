Braves News: Chris Sale makes spring debut, prospect talk, and more

The Atlanta Braves continued play in the Grapefruit League with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. The Braves dropped the game 13-4, but Chris Sale made his spring debut and looked absolutely filthy.

Chris Sale looked terrific in his first spring outing! pic.twitter.com/mvuwdYhgIf — Atlanta Braves Radio Network ️ (@BravesRadioNet) February 28, 2024

Sale tossed two innings of no-hit ball and faced six hitters. He allowed zero walks and struck out four batsmen. His fastball averaged 94.9 MPH and topped out at 97.1.

The Braves get back in action today, this time against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:05 ET.

More Braves News:

Smith Brickner of Baseball Prospectus joins the Battery Power Podcast to discuss the Braves farm system.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Chicago White Sox.

The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran. The former Brave could earn $2M if he makes the major league roster.

Cody Bellinger is staying in Chicago as he agreed to a three-year, $80M deal with the Cubs. A press conference will be held today.

The St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced their one-year, $2M contract with shortstop Brandon Crawford.

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox made a swap on Tuesday that sent lefty Bailey Horn to the Sox and righty Matt Thompson to the Cubs.