Braves vs. Phillies Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves will head to Clearwater Wednesday for a Grapefruit League matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. AJ Smith-Shawver will make his spring debut Wednesday while the Phillies will go with right-hander Tyler Phillips.

The Braves will send a lineup of mostly reserves out for Wednesday’s game with the exception of Michael Harris and Jarred Kelenic. Harris will leadoff and play center while Kelenic will be in left and will hit third. Luis Guillorme gets the start at shortstop.

Braves lineup Wednesday at Phillies.



1. Harris CF

2. Guillorme SS

3. Kelenic LF

4. Luplow RF

5. White DH

6. Tromp C

7. Evans 1B

8. Williams 3B

9. Lopez 2B



AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) February 28, 2024

The Phillies will send out most of their regulars Wednesday. Bryce Harper will hit third and play first base. New addition Whit Merrifield will play second base and hit sixth.

Here is today’s lineup



Schwarber 7

Realmuto 2

Harper 3

Castellanos 9

Bohm 5

Merrifield 4

Sosa 6

Rojas 8

Wilson DH



Phillips RHP — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) February 28, 2024

Wednesday’s game will be televised by the Phillies and will be available to stream on MLB.tv. It will also be broadcast on MLB Network for out of market subscribers.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, February 28, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Florida

TV: MLB Network (Out of Market)

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 The Fan