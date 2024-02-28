Help us make Battery Power better!

Hello, Braves fans! Our ultimate goal has always been to be your one-stop-shop for everything Atlanta Braves. We want to provide you with the best content, whether that content comes through written articles, podcasts or our YouTube page. The media landscape is always changing, though, and we want to make sure we are providing you with the kinds of coverage that you want, and presenting it to you in a way that you find the most accessible, convenient, and engaging.

We would really appreciate it if you could take a moment and fill out this survey.