Michael Harris II hits moonshot as Braves tie with Phillies

Michael Harris II continued his hot start in the Grapefruit League, as his second home run of spring training helped contribute to seven runs on the day for the Atlanta Braves in their first spring training tilt against the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

The wind was blowing out at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, which made this a bad day for a pitcher to throw a hanger. One of those hangers came in the top of the third inning, which is when Nick Nelson left a fastball middle and in the zone for Michael Harris II to feast on. Money Mike made no mistake with the meatball and mashed it far and deep for a majestic solo shot.

Harris’ homer came an inning after Tyler Phillips saw his mistake get punished by Chadwick Tromp in the form of a 434-foot blast to left center to put the Braves on the board for the day. A sacrifice fly from Phillip Evans in the fourth inning actually put the Braves ahead in this one and that was it for the day as far as scoring was concerned for Atlanta. Eli White, Cal Conley and Luke Williams managed to get themselves into the hit column for the day, while Jarred Kelenic and Luis Guillorme went 0-for on the day.

On the pitching side of things, AJ Smith-Shawver got the ball to start today’s game and it was definitely an up-and-down outing for the rookie right-hander. His fastball looked very lively and topped out at 99 miles-per-hour on the radar gun and he ended up finishing the day with three strikeouts over the two innings while he was out there. Unfortunately, his slider wasn’t really fooling the strong lineup that Philadelphia trotted out for today’s contest.

The slider got Smith-Shawver burnt by J.T. Realmuto in the first inning, as he took a hanger and sent it flying over the fence in left-center field to open the scoring for Philadelphia. Following a single from Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm got a slider that he liked and didn’t miss it, either. His two-run shot made it a three-run inning for the Phillies and a frustrating moment for Smith-Shawver.

Fortunately, that was the entirety of offense that Smith-Shawver would concede for the rest of his short outing. His second inning of work saw him give up a walk and a single but he did pick up a strikeout in the second and pitched a scoreless inning to end the day. Again, the only thing that was really even slightly concerning was the fact that he wasn’t able to put the slider where he wanted but at the same time, it’s still very early in spring and he’s going to have time to get right before the season gets rocking and rolling in a month’s time.

Ken Giles got the ball for an inning and he was tasked with facing the heart of Philadelphia’s order. As a reminder, the Phillies did post a relatively strong lineup for today’s game so that makes it pretty impressive that Giles managed to strike out the side. He sat down Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm in order to put up a very impressive appearance on the day. Giles hasn’t pitched a full season since 2019 so expectations are still on the floor with Giles. With that being said, if he can keep this up then he could make things very interesting as far as the bullpen is concerned when heading into the regular season.

Ken Giles struck out the side in the 3rd inning against the Phillies in his #Braves debut for the Spring.



It was Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Alex Bohm if you were wondering. Giles flashed a good slider and his fastball topped out at 95 mph. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 28, 2024

Brian Snitker was once again absent from the dugout as he was still dealing with illness. Walt Weiss was calling the shots again and he watched as the game eventually ended in a 7-7 tie. Atlanta was trailing 7-4 heading into the ninth inning but for the second day in a row, the Phillies’ organizational depth blew a three-run lead in the final frame. While the result on Tuesday against the Twins was a “walk-off” tie, this time the Phillies had an opportunity to respond and got two runners on but were unable to push a runner past the plate and so the game ended in a draw. There’s your wacky spring training moment of the day.

Atlanta’s going to be in split-squad action tomorrow, with the Twins coming to visit in North Port while the Braves will be sending a squad to Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte to face off against the Rays. The home game will be streamed on MLB.com and both games are scheduled for a 1:05 P.M. ET start.