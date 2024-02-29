2024 MLB Season Preview: Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers remain a team in transition. That may sound familiar, because they have been in transition for several seasons now. Detroit bottomed out in 2019 by losing 114 games. They finished last in the AL Central again in the shortened 2020 season, but then made progress in 2021, improving to 77-85. They were a trendy pick heading into 2022 and attempted to make a splash with the additions of Eduardo Rodriguez and Javier Baez. That team ultimately fell flat and the stunted growth ended up costing then-GM Alex Avila his job. Scott Harris replaced Avila and spent most of last season trying to pick up the pieces. The Tigers enter the 2024 season as a team banking on internal improvement from a 78-win campaign that was nonetheless good enough for second place in a weak division.

Detroit Tigers 2023 Record: 78-84 AL Central Rank: 2nd SB Nation Team Site: Bless You Boys 2024 Schedule Tuesday, June 18 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Wednesday, June 19 - 7:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park Thursday, June 20 - 12:20 p.m. ET - Truist Park

Where were they in 2023?

Detroit started slow in 2023 and despite going 16-11 in May, were just 39-50 at the All-Star break. Things started to turn a bit in the second half and the team saw some much needed growth from some of its young players. The Tigers went 39-34 in the second half and will be hoping to carry an 18-10 end to the year into 2024.

On the position player side, Detroit had to be pleased with the progress of some of their young players. Former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson slugged 31 home runs and produced a 121 wRC+ and an .816 OPS in the second half. That came on the heels of an unspectacular first half performance so there is a question as to whether the surge was a sign of growth or just small sample size theater. For the sake of positivity, we will go with the latter and cite his increased barrel rate (14.1 percent) and hard-hit rate (50.5 percent) as supporting evidence. Torkelson’s .326 wOBA also was a bit lower than his .349 xwOBA (though as with all of his teammates, some of that is attributable to Comerica Park). 2024 feels like a big season for him.

Injuries again limited Riley Greene to just 99 games, but he produced a 119 wRC+ and led the team’s position players with 2.3 fWAR. He still struck out at a high rate (27.4 percent) so there is still improvement to be made. The Tigers shifted him to a corner late in the season to make room for Parker Meadows. Hopefully that will help ease the burden defensively on Greene and possibly keep him healthier. Another nice surprise was the performance of Kerry Carpenter, who hit 20 homers and produced a 121 wRC+ and 2.2 fWAR in 118 games.

On the pitching side, Tarik Skubal logged just 80 1/3 innings due to injury, but was impressive with a 2.80 ERA and a 2.00 FIP to go along with a 32.9 percent strikeout rate. He looks like an ace in the making. Reese Olson was a nice surprise as well and should be ticketed for a rotation spot in 2024. The Tigers also got great relief seasons from guys like Jason Foley, Will Vest, and Tyler Holton, which they’ll need again to make some noise in the AL.

On the negative side, Javier Baez is under contract through 2027 and is owed $98 million. He is still a great defender, but had a 61 wRC+ in 547 plate appearances in 2023. Baez admitted this offseason that he has been bothered by nagging back and core issues, which can’t be comforting to the Tigers front office. The team gave 370 plate appearances to Miguel Cabrera who produced just four homers and an 88 wRC+ in his final season in the majors. The team also had a deal in place that would have sent left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the Dodgers at the Trade Deadline, but Rodriguez opted to invoke his no-trade clause. Rodriguez pitched well in 2023 logging a 3.30 ERA and a 3.66 FIP in 152 2/3 innings and would have netted something in return. As a free agent, Rodriguez agreed to a four-year deal worth $80 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason.

The big challenge for the Tigers is going to be figuring out some kind of offensive identity that isn’t horrible. They seem to be doing okay with pitching from a talent identification and development standpoint, the team’s hitting was awful in 2022, and only improved somewhat in 2023.

What did they do in the offseason?

The Tigers were busy early on during the offseason in trying to add some veterans to a young roster. They swung a deal to acquire veteran outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets. Detroit also signed pitchers Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty to major league deals. Maeda landed a two-year, $24 million contract while Flaherty garnered a one-year pact worth $14 million. Both have struggled with injuries recently, but the Tigers are hoping that they can help solidify the rotation behind Tarik Skubal. Detroit also inked veteran reliever Andrew Chafin to a two-year deal worth $13 million. The team also recently added veteran utility infielder Gio Urshela to the mix on a one-year deal.

While the Tigers are hoping that the new veterans can provide some stability, any real improvement is likely to come from within. Detroit signed infield prospect Colt Keith to a six-year deal that guarantees him a little more than $28 million over the next six seasons. The deal could be worth as much as $82 million over nine years. Keith will figure into the infield picture, most likely at second base. Former Braves prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy had a strong showing at Triple-A and could be in the mix early, as could infield prospect Jace Jung.

Where are they hoping to go?

One of the biggest things that the Tigers have going for them is that they play in the AL Central. Minnesota won the division by nine games over Detroit in 2023, but has had a quiet offseason. The same can be said for the Guardians, who finished two games back of the Tigers in the standings. The Royals were unexpectedly active, but finished last a year ago and have significant ground to make up. The White Sox are entering into what could be a lengthy rebuild.

Somebody has to win this division. It could be the Tigers, as they have around a 17 percent chance of doing so right now per FanGraphs. But, those same projections have them as an 80-win team that doesn’t have much of a playoff shot aside from topping the Twins and Guardians. Right now, it looks like the Tigers really need another big bat and some way to avoid playing Baez, and even if they had those things, the roster doesn’t seem to have enough ceilings to really dominate. Still, crazier things have happened.

Braves 2023 head-to-head

The Braves took two of three against the Tigers in Detroit by sweeping a doubleheader on June 14. The Tigers scored five runs off Atlanta’s bullpen, including three against closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning and then won 6-5 in extra innings in the opener. Ronald Acuña Jr. then homered in both games of the doubleheader as the Braves won 10-7 and 6-5.

The Tigers will visit Truist Park for a three-game series on June 17-19.