This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron signs a record-breaking contract with Atlanta

Braves Franchise History

1972 - Hank Aaron signs a record breaking contract with the Atlanta Braves that will pay him $200,000 annually over three years.

MLB History

1888 - Cincinnati Red Stockings catcher Kid Baldwin slugs the umpire during a spring training game in New Orleans during an argument and narrowly escapes arrest.

1940 - The First National Bank of Chicago tries to force a sale of the White Sox by the heirs of the late J. Louis Comiskey. A judge denies the effort and rules that Mrs. Grace Comiskey can keep the club for their 14-year old son, Charlies II, until he is 35.

1956 - The Cleveland Indians are sold to a group that includes present general manager and former player Hank Greenberg for just under $4 million.

2000 - Former manager Sparky Anderson, Bid McPhee and Norman Stearnes are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

2008 - The judge overseeing the BALCO case rules that Barry Bonds’ testimony should be made public.

2012 - Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett suffers a fractured eye socket when he fouls a ball into his face during a bunting drill. He will undergo surgery and will be out until April 21st.

2016 - Infielder Juan Uribe signs a one-year, $4 million deal with Cleveland.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.