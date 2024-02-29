Braves News: Michael Harris II’s hot start, AJ Smith-Shawver’s shaky outing, more

The Braves’ center fielder appears ready to step into stardom in his third season, while one of their top pitching prospects in AJ Smith-Shawver had a shaky first outing. Smith-Shawver allowed two homers on sliders, both to legitimate Philadelphia regulars. On the upside for AJ, his fastball was lighting up the radar gun (touching 99 MPH) and he did strike three Phillies out in two innings, which is promising in a miniscule sample, as didn’t miss bats in his stint in the majors at the same rate that he did in the minors.

Michael Harris II, on the other hand, looks ready go take another step forward after a Rookie of the Year debut season and a more adverse second season that involved injuries and some early offensive struggles. Harris starts from a tremendous point with his elite defense at a premium position and good baserunning, but his offense took a step back due to injuries and early struggles in his second season. If he can take a step to maintain a 125 wRC+ or better, which doesn’t seem unrealistic based on his two seasons in the majors and how he’s looked early this spring, he could quite easily produce at a level that would justifiably earn him MVP votes. Michael could have a huge 2024.

Of additional note, Ken Giles was impressive in an inning of work as a non-roster invitee.

Here's your bullpen intrigue for Spring Training 2024. Looking to get his career back on track, Ken Giles made quite a first impression in his #Braves debut. He signed a minor league deal with Atlanta just over 3 weeks ago.pic.twitter.com/JFTpFe6QOy — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 29, 2024

Braves News

Michael Harris hit another homer and AJ Smith-Shawver allowed two homers in Wednesday’s spring draw against Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Guardians were Wednesday’s team in our league preview series.

MLB News

The Padres are reportedly still looking to add to their outfield.

Former Braves’ outfielder Sam Hilliard is back with the Rockies.

The Orioles signed Kolten Wong and and Julio Teheran to minor league deals.

The Mariners’ setup man Matt Brash may miss extended time due to injury.

Guardians’ Trevor Stephen is shut down for a few weeks with a bone bruise.