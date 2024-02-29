 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Early Spring Storylines

More positive than negative is always a good sign.

By Shawn Coleman
Atlanta Braves Photo Day Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We are now five games into Spring Training, in a time where process over results certainly makes logical sense for any MLB squad. For the Braves specifically, no news is good news when it comes to the injury front. Beyond that, the Braves best arms getting off to great starts certainly is a good sign. Also, the Braves seeing some of their best potential pieces off the bench excel is a great step toward completing the roster.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the latest edition of the “The Daily Hammer.”

