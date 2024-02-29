Braves reassign Hayden Harris, Taylor Widener to minor league camp

The Atlanta Braves made their first roster cuts of the spring Thursday announcing that left-hander Hayden Harris and righty Taylor Widener were reassigned to minor league camp. The Braves still have 58 players remaining on their spring training roster.

Harris came to the Braves as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern and ranked 29th on Battery Power’s preseason prospect list. He made two appearances during the spring where he allowed four hits and one earned run to go along with a walk and four strikeouts. Harris spent most of last season at Mississippi and will likely begin the season in Triple A.

Widener signed a minor league deal with Atlanta in December after spending the 2023 season in the KBO. He has appeared in 49 games at the major league level during his career where he has a 4.26 ERA and a 5.54 FIP in 107 2/3 innings. Widener did not get into a spring game before being reassigned.