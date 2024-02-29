 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves Split Squad game thread

The Braves have two games on tap Thursday including Spencer Strider making his second appearance of the spring.

By Kris Willis
The Atlanta Braves will be in split squad action on Thursday. One group of players will make the trip to Port Charlotte to take on the Rays while the other will host the Twins at CoolToday Park in North Port.

Spencer Strider will make his second appearance of the spring at home against the Twins. Minnnesota will go with right-hander Chris Paddack. Dylan Dodd will make his spring debut for the group traveling to Port Charlotte while the Rays will go with right-hander Zach Eflin.

The Braves will roll out most of their regulars for the matchup against the Twins. Jordan Luplow will serve as the DH and hit eighth while Eli White will man left field and bat ninth. Both players are among the group that is battling for one of the final bench spots on the Opening Day roster.

Jarred Kelenic and Marcell Ozuna will both travel to face the Rays Thursday. Kelenic is hitting second and will see his first action in center field. Ozuna is slotted into the third spot and will play first base for the second time this spring.

Game Info - Twins vs. Braves

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL

TV: NONE

Streaming: MLB.com

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, FL

TV: NONE

Streaming: NONE

Radio: MLB.com (Rays Broadcast)

