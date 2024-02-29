Battery Power TV: Matzek’s return, Strider’s new pitch among early spring stories for Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves got their Grapefruit League schedule started and already have a some newsworthy happenings in those first few days.

Spencer Strider flashed a potentially deadly new pitch in a live batting practice session and liked it so much it made a few appearances during his start in Atlanta’s opening exhibition contest. Will this new offering throw a curveball at hitters who thought it was already hard enough facing the MLB strikeout leader?

Meanwhile, Tyler Matzek returned to the mound in game situation for the first time since October of 2022. How could his return from Tommy John surgery impact an impressive Braves bullpen?

On the other side of things, is the Atlanta capable of being even more potent this season than it was in 2024? Michael Harris II could be a major reason why. Is it finally time to elevate the talented 23-year-old from the bottom of the order for good? How could Ozzie Albies factor into that decision?

Finally, it’s time to play a little over-under for the 2024 Braves rotation. Spencer Strider’s chase for 300 strikeouts, Chris Sale’s innings quota, Max Fried’s wins total and a little intrigue at the back of the rotation are all subjects of this week’s game.

Grant McAuley and Kris Willis of Battery Power discuss the early going on at Braves Spring Training.