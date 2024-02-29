Braves Notes: Brian Snitker on Tyler Matzek, Ken Giles (UPDATED)

Tyler Matzek made his much-anticipated return to the mound for the Atlanta Braves this past Monday. That was the first time he had been on a mound in a game since October 5, 2022. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery not long after that final appearance and began the long road back. Matzek allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Monday against the Orioles and got through the outing healthy and feeling good which is encouraging.

Previously, Matzek mentioned the possibility that he might begin the season on the injured list which would give him more time to build up. Brian Snitker said Thursday that nothing has yet been determined and the team will just see how the situation plays out through the rest of the spring.

“I think it’s going to depend on him and where he’s at. It starts here and then we’ll just evaluate it at the end and see where he’s at,” Snitker said. “It was really good for his first time. I know he had to feel good about that. I think that’s the case too. You want him to feel good about it and be right and know he’s right.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Matzek’s fastball velocity was between 91-95 mph in Monday’s outing.

For reference, Matzek averaged 96 mph with his fastball during 2021. That dropped to 94.1 mph in 2022. Snitker offered that he wasn’t concerned about Matzek’s velocity and said that he was always going to need time to build up.

“I didn’t even look, I didn’t even care. I just wanted to see him out there throwing,” Snitker said. “I wouldn’t expect it to be much more than that, because he hasn’t had that duress in a long time. It’s going to take him a while to build up. As long as he stays healthy and can make the turns out there, I think everything else will take care of itself because right now, he’s feeling good.”

Ken Giles impressive in his spring debut

Speaking of returns, veteran reliever Ken Giles made his spring debut for Atlanta on Wednesday and struck out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm in a perfect inning. Snitker was sick and missed the trip, but still came away impressed with Giles’ performance.

“That’s pretty good. I was saying, you’ve something going on there if you do that,” Snitker said of Giles. “I watched it on the computer, although you can’t really tell. Guys were in there talking, and Kranny said the slider was really good. I know they had some funny swings at him. That’s encouraging too, holy cow, that’s really encouraging.”

Giles is 33 years old and has logged just eight innings total in the majors since the end of the 2019 season due to injury. He signed a minor league deal with Atlanta during the offseason and is competing for a spot in the bullpen. Giles velocity was reportedly in the 94-95 mph range in his debut. That is down from his hay day as one of the league’s top closers, but his slider drew rave reviews. He will be worth keeping an eye on as the spring progresses.

David Fletcher showing well with his defensive versatility

Veteran infielder David Fletcher is in camp with the Braves and trying to latch onto one of the team’s final bench spots. Fletcher certainly had a good showing Thursday going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double while playing second base in a win over the Rays in Port Charlotte. Fletcher is 6-for-11 at the plate in four games this spring. Despite the good numbers, it is his versatility defensively that will likely determine whether or not he makes the Opening Day roster.

“I’ve been very impressed with him,” Snitker said of Fletcher. “I was back on the backfield this morning, just wanted to get out and I love to watch him do his infield drills. You can put him anywhere on the diamond in the infield. He just has that knack and he’s really good.”